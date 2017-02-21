Editorial: Grand Forks, fight hard for sports tournaments

We say this for a few reasons, No. 1 being the fact that Grand Forks has lost its one of its sports claims to fame, namely its tradition of hosting the state high-school hockey tournaments. Because while the good news is that state hockey still "might" be hosted by Grand Forks every other year, the tourney in the alternate years likely will be in Fargo.

For Grand Forks boosters, that's a big and unwelcome change.

Yes, The Ralph's scheduling issues played a role; but in the end, that's an excuse. The bottom line is that Fargo won and Grand Forks lost. And to the extent that had to do with Grand Forks being outhustled, local leaders should resolve never to let it happen again.

How?

By making such tournaments a top civic priority. That's a challenge, because traditionally, UND and high-school hockey have monopolized local interest. But cultures change; and today, we sense a chance to not only put a Vise-grip hold on what's left of the state-hockey hosting duty, but also compete for and win as many other state tournaments as possible.

As mentioned, the sports tourism that results is useful growth, because it builds both the local economy and local pride. Visitors who have great experiences here go back home impressed; locals whose teams do well look upon Grand Forks with lasting affection.

Such attributes can only help grow a town. That's a great outcome, and it starts with attention, focus and commitment at the top.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald