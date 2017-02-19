"I own both of those."

Those are the second-most important words that Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown said last week in his 2017 State of the City speech.

The most important are these—the words that came next:

"So I commit to putting in place as many listening systems as possible to ensure anything that goes on a ballot truly reflects the community's voice.

"And I commit to being out front to lead a winning effort."

The reason why those words are important is that a big part of Grand Forks' future depends on them. If the mayor and other city leaders are successful in winning voters' approval for a sales-tax hike, Grand Forks will be a different and, in our view, better community than if the tax doesn't go through.

That's why the mayor's commitment to "lead a winning effort" matters: because Brown is enormously well-liked. Of course, lots of people are enormously well-liked, but very few of them are still that way after 16 years as mayor.

Plus, the mayor has conserved his political capital, seldom "spending" much of it on advocacy because he believes so strongly in consensus.

Now, the time has come. Tax hikes are never a sure thing. But this one is worth the effort by the mayor, and his promise to help pitch it to voters gives a big boost to the proposal's odds.

As mentioned before in this space, Brown might consider using Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney's example as a guide. In a memorable ad last year, Mahoney tossed a sandbag while he called on Fargo voters to support a flood-diversion-project tax. The proposal passed, and Mahoney's ad surely played a part.

Ironically, sales-tax supporters in Grand Forks might want to recruit homeowners, tradespeople and business managers—not other city officials—as spokespeople, in addition to the mayor. A key to passing a tax hike is to persuade voters that the increase is in their interest, not just "the Establishment's." How to do that? With other voters, describing their support in their own words.

That would be a great complement to the mayor's appeal.

In his speech, Brown identified other factors (such as the tax's 50-year lifespan) that convinced voters in November to say no. He and others are smart to change those terms.

But the best news came when Brown himself promised to lead the campaign. Having won office in 2000 and every four years since, Brown knows a thing or two about winning local elections. It's good news for Grand Forks' growth and development that he's about to put that skill to fresh use.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald