In none of those cases does one branch of government have the full power to do as it pleases. Instead, the powers given to each branch are checked. Lawmakers must get their bills signed by the executive before those bills can become law. In turn, the executive's veto itself can be overridden. Courts also have the ability to weigh in.

And in North Dakota, initiated measures become law unless they're acted upon by two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate, the state constitution declares.

That's exactly the process the medical-marijuana measure now is undergoing. The measure is being altered by bipartisan supermajority votes.

It's fully appropriate, because it's fully constitutional.

It's a check on the power of initiated measures—a check like the ones imposed on all of America's entities that make law. Including "the people," when they make law through popular votes.

"Provisions of the North Dakota law, which passed with almost 64 percent voting in its favor, are on hold after the passage of separate legislation aimed at giving state agencies time to develop regulations," Forum News Service has reported.

Furthermore, House and Senate leaders have said that "amendments are needed to provide adequate regulations for a drug that remains illegal under federal law."

For the purposes of this editorial, we're indifferent to the nature of the changes the Legislature is contemplating. That's because whatever ideas are being kicked around, they won't touch the measure unless they can pass both chambers with supermajority votes.

That's both a very high hurdle for any proposed law, and very good insurance for that law's basic soundness and strength. In other words, if a medical-marijuana proposal (or any other proposal) can survive that gauntlet, it's probably a pretty good law.

Of course, it's understandable that many who backed and voted for Measure 5 now are upset. After all, the Legislature is unapologetically rewriting their law.

But here's the thing: According to the North Dakota Constitution—the very document that gives voters the power to initiate measures—it's not enough to get a measure on the ballot and have it pass by a majority vote.

The measure also must be constitutional, or it will be overturned by the courts.

Plus, it must be "measured" (meaning reasonable) enough that it also passes muster with at least a third of the state's lawmakers. And that latter group is a crucial demographic that many petitioners forget.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald