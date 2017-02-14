Editorial: Paging Dr. Ryan for the higher ed board

But for the specific job of serving on the state board, one of the candidates stands out.

He is Dr. Casey Ryan of Grand Forks.

Ryan's the right choice for a number of key reasons. The first is geography. The North Dakota Constitution commands the governor to "ensure that the board membership is maintained in a balanced and representative manner," but Grand Forks hasn't had a member on the board since 2015.

That counts. As mentioned before in this space, UND has an incalculable impact on Grand Forks life, probably as much as the state Capitol's presence has on Bismarck. It's right for the city to want a seat at the table in university system decisions, and it's clear that the constitution expects this.

Ryan is liked and respected across not just Grand Forks but all of northeastern North Dakota. He'd represent the region's interests well.

But this is important: Ryan would not be just a rubber-stamp for UND. His broad background ensures he'd do what's best for the state.

For one thing, while Ryan is a graduate of Grand Forks Central High School, he's not a UND alum. Ryan left Grand Forks to attend (and play hockey for) Colorado College, one of the nation's top liberal arts schools. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Colorado medical school, and did his internal medicine residency at the Mayo Clinic.

So, when questions arise about elevating the North Dakota University System in national prominence, Ryan will have a whole lot to say. He's a product of national- and world-class institutions and has seen how it's done.

As important, Ryan put his exceptional education to good use in not only medicine but also leadership. He may not have attended UND, but he did serve as assistant dean of the UND School of Medicine from 1991-97. He also served as president of Altru Health System from 1997-14.

And in both cases, Ryan helped the organizations succeed. The 2000s have been a tough time for hospitals, with federal mandates making it ever harder to compete. But at Altru, Ryan and his fellow administrators harnessed competition to do what it's supposed to do: make the organization better.

Altru became the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a collaboration that now numbers 40 organizations and has been written up in publications such as The Atlantic magazine.

Ryan's rich background combines a North Dakota upbringing with horizon-expanding college and medical-school experiences and 16 years as the president of the region's third-largest employer. It's hard to imagine better preparation for a member of the State Board of Higher Education.

Ryan's the person for the job.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald