Editorial: Support North Dakota higher ed's challenge grants

"The crisis was caused, in large part, by a deep recession in the automobile industry. For three years in the early 1980s, the state could not meet its financial commitments to the university. In 1980-81, for example, state support for the general fund fell by 12 percent."

Shapiro's response?

Cut the budget. Lobby the Legislature.

And very important: raise money.

Specifically, "Shapiro sought to increase private financial support for the university," the history recalls.

"This was the origin of the very successful $160 million capital campaign, Campaign For Michigan. ... It was the largest development effort ever completed by a public university."

That was then.

This is now:

The University of Michigan's endowment these days tips the scales at about $10 billion. That's a 6,000-percent increase from what it was when Shapiro took office, and it amounts to the biggest endowment for a public university in America.

The lessons for higher ed in North Dakota?

We see three:

▇ Never forget the power of compound interest.

▇ Mind your endowment fund's investment strategies, and

▇ Support the higher-ed challenge grants that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum smartly included in his budget proposal.

A strong endowment is one of the most powerful and important tools of modern university governance. North Dakota is a bit late to this game; in 2014, for example, UND's roughly $200 million endowment ranked only 304th in America in size.

But better late than never, and North Dakota institutions now devote lots of attention to fundraising, as they should.

Burgum's challenge-grant proposal will help.

The challenge grants are a state promise to match $2 in private donations with $1 in state funds. The budget Burgum inherited devoted only $3 million to this program, but Burgum's own proposal bumped that up to $10 million.

Considering the deep cuts that almost every other state program is facing, that boost to the challenge grants was a farsighted move.

Michigan's example shows that such investments can really pay off. "In the past 15 years, the university's long-term investment strategy and spending policies have generated nearly $3.4 billion in endowment distributions to support U-M operations," the university's website notes.

It'll be awhile before UND or North Dakota State University's endowments start throwing off that kind of coin. But the longest journey starts with a single step; and as U-M President Emeritus Harold Shapiro would testify, that's not just a cliche. It's a fact.

