Editorial: How to explain protesters' anti-pipeline zeal

But one of the in-between levels deserves a lot more attention, we think.

In fact, it might even merit being pulled out of the structure and then balanced, precariously, on top.

The level in question would be "safety," the instinct we all share to avoid danger and live our lives healthy and whole.

And moving it up in the hierarchy helps us to illustrate this phenomenon: the fact that prosperity, so often, is marked not only by self-actualization, but also by a near-hysterical aversion to risk.

Wouldn't you agree?

Think about it. How else to explain the anti-vaccination movement, in which some of the world's richest and best-educated people rebel against one of the greatest scientific achievements of all time?

Or the widespread fear of GMO foods—again, a frenzy that's been countered for decades by health authorities, who've noted that millions of people have consumed multiple warehouses of product without even a single sore throat's worth of harm.

Now, here's an event from this week that belongs in this model. It's the Seattle City Council's divesting of $3 billion from Wells Fargo, an action taken to protest the lender's support of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

How else to explain this decision—which is so disproportionate to any misdeed by Wells Fargo, as well as any honest estimation of the pipeline's actual risk—as other than a kind of hysteria?

After all, neither Wells Fargo nor the pipeline's developers did anything wrong. Energy Transfer Partners is a company that wants to pipe oil from here to there; that's it. To do so, the company sought the necessary permits, weighed the relevant concerns and won approval from the appropriate agencies, including three states and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Importantly, those states saw the project as being so vital to the public interest that they vested it with eminent domain.

For its part, Wells Fargo merely lent money to this 100 percent lawful enterprise.

In short, neither company behaved remotely like criminals, and they shouldn't be treated like ones.

By the way, some 2.4 million miles of pipelines funnel energy to every city in America—including righteously indignant Seattle.

But what about global warming? Well, here's the thing: Blocking the Dakota Access Pipeline will not reduce that threat to any measurable degree. Meanwhile, consigning Bakken oil to railcars will increase threats to life and limb, as the fireball explosions near Casselton, N.D. and elsewhere show.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is an ordinary infrastructure project of the sort that America used to consider routine. The fact that it's now being met with protest camps, divestitures, the sabotaging of bulldozers and assaults on police suggests a zeal that might force reshuffling of Maslow's famous needs.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald