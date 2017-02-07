Editorial: Set up a valleywide 'Trailing Spouses Network'

Might there be a lesson in this daily parade?

There might. Spousal employment is an issue in Grand Forks' development efforts, as it is in Fargo. Given the above commuting patterns, the cities should create a Spousal Employment Network, where job opportunities in one city can be brought to the attention of "trailing spouses" in the other.

If the project succeeded, then valley policymakers eventually might consider a transit option. This could be Park and Ride lots in the two cities, for example, with buses or carpools to ease the stress of the daily commute.

Of course, that's years away, if it happens at all. But the information exchange is possible right here and right now. It's not a new idea; it surfaces whenever planners start brainstorming workforce initiatives.

But to the best of our knowledge, it hasn't yet been put in place. If that's true, then planners should consider the option as a low-cost but efficient way of helping trailing spouses find work.

The above figures on commuting come from a Herald story, "Small town, big draw," by Herald staff writer April Baumgarten (Page A1, Feb. 5).

As the story points out, only about 53 percent of Grand Forks' 33,000 workers live inside the city limits. This statistic highlights how housing, workforce, transit and other seemingly local issues also are regional problems.

Count spousal employment among these. Across rural America, limited opportunity for spouses is a huge barrier in recruiting, especially because the spouse of a doctor, engineer or other professional often is also hoping to find an executive-level job.

In Fargo as recently as 2015, a regional workforce initiative listed as a priority goal, "Formalize the use of a network of employers to identify employment opportunities for trailing spouses."

But the envisioned network was limited to the Fargo-Moorhead metro area. Why not expand on the idea to include Grand Forks?

Higher education—especially those colleges that are in small cities and towns—already supports job networks that cross community lines. For example, the Academic Career Network "provides couples with easy access to job postings at colleges and universities in New England and upstate New York," the network's website reports. And the Higher Education Recruitment Consortium offers a "web-based search engine that includes faculty and staff job listings at all member institutions," specifically to help "spouses and partners of faculty and staff to secure area employment."

Grand Forks and Fargo still compete, but in many areas, they're better at cooperating than they used to be. As the daily exchange of commuters shows, sharing job opportunities should be one.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald