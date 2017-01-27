A Senate bill answers yes to the first part of that question, while a House bill affirms the second. But to date, there's no bill that offers the third possibility—that of allowing only applications for the state university system's various CEO positions to be kept confidential.

That's a shame, because to the best of our knowledge, the third possibility is the only one in which hard evidence is available in support. In the other cases, the bills seem based on speculation, that the Open Records law "might" be discouraging applicants.

The House and Senate bills should coalesce around their common core, which is the widespread agreement that North Dakota's chancellor and college-president applicants should not have their names revealed until the candidates become finalists.

Here's why that's the most realistic and needed change.

For one thing, the North Dakota Legislature historically has been reluctant to make any such changes at all. Will lawmakers shatter that tradition by exempting all or big numbers of applications? Probably not.

But here's the thing: The key positions in the North Dakota University System are the chancellor and presidents. They're the top CEO jobs for which North Dakota recruits nationwide. They're the leadership posts that most powerfully influence policy.

And importantly, they're the positions for which we now have proof that Open Records rules spook applicants.

In 2013, the University of Wyoming needed a president. The board got 88 confidential applicants, a number from sitting presidents.

"By comparison, the University of Florida ... received fewer than 20 applications. none of them sitting presidents of American institutions," wrote Dave Bostrom, board president, in a column at the time.

But after a few selection rounds, a Wyoming court ruled that the board must reveal the remaining names.

"As a result, from the list of eight candidates (still) being considered ... one sitting president and one provost have withdrawn," Bostrom wrote.

"The other sitting president and one provost have said they will withdraw unless confidentiality can be guaranteed. We have four remaining candidates—not through the process of a screening committee narrowing the field based on Wyoming priorities, but as a result of the court ruling."

Of the 38 applications for the vacant UND presidency last year, not one came from a sitting president. Why?

Because sitting presidents don't want their job hunts to become public.

The otherwise exceptional Open Records law robs North Dakota of a whole class of high-quality applicants, evidence shows. Lawmakers should make this limited but vital change.