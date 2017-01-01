Editorial: Grand Forks needs Coaching Boys into Men

He likely was a guest in TCF Bank Stadium that day when the team played its first game of the season.

But that night back in September, the recruit found himself at a very different crossroads: Alone in a Dinkytown apartment with his team-member host and a drunk girl.

What to do?

That's where the Coaching Boys into Men program comes in. Or should have come in, in the recruit's case.

Because according to the University of Minnesota's investigation of the incident, the recruit made the wrong decision: He had sex with the drunk girl. That suggests he'd either never gone through the Coaching Boys into Men program or had paid no attention to the sessions, because the program was made for decision-points such as those.

You will encounter those moments, the high-school coaches in the program tell their athletes. You will find yourself in a position to take advantage of someone.

So, when those moments happen, don't. Take advantage, that is.

Instead, treat everyone in your life with respect, particularly women and girls. And in your love life, that means recognizing how too much alcohol can ruin consent.

Thanks to the Safer Tomorrows program, Grand Forks has had an active Coaching Boys into Men Program for several years. Hundreds of young athletes have taken part.

Are weekly 15-minute sessions in which the team bats around scenarios about treating others respectfully enough to usher in a new Age of Chivalry? Of course not.

But the sessions can make a difference, thanks to the unique influence that coaches have with their teams. And the sessions have: "A lot of the kids in the 'Coaching Boys Into Men' program will mention that program in their post-season surveys," Mark Rerick, athletic director for the Grand Forks School District has said.

"We've had some really good responses."

Here's another quote, this one from a CNN.com columnist about the Minnesota incident: "As a father, I'm horrified that none of the young men—alleged perpetrators, between 10 to 20 of them—thought to use his power to protect the victim, or if that's too paternalistic, protected his teammates from themselves.

"As a father, I'd be horrified if my son put his or his friends' own momentary self-interests above common decency, no matter what I know about the potentially corrupting power of crowds and the seemingly uncontrollable hormones and undeveloped impulse centers of young men."

It's a tough job, this task of coaching boys into men. Parents need all the help they can get.

That's why Grand Forks County parents have been lucky to have this Safer Tomorrows program in their corner for the past few years. Here's hoping the coaching continues.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald