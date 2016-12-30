Editorial: A great place to raise kids

Because it's a great place to raise kids.

Now comes evidence that's worth at least a Rocky Mountain peak or an Atlantic beach or two, when it comes to boosting the region's appeal:

It's true.

The region is a great place to raise kids. No, more than that: It's one of the world's best places to raise kids.

And if you don't believe us, ask Harvard University, because a landmark Harvard study is the one which concluded exactly that.

The 2014 study by Harvard's Raj Chetty and others has been mentioned in this space before. The study "looked at the adult tax forms of almost everyone (in America) born between 1980 and 1982, then compared the incomes reported there to the incomes of the individuals' parents," a Herald editorial noted at the time.

And when it comes to giving children born in working-class families the best chance of doing better than their parents, the upper Midwest stands out. As a matter of fact, the region "looks like Denmark," a country famed for its economic mobility, Chetty said at the time.

"This is an incredible, highly upwardly mobile area."

Today, the study has been given new relevance because of a close look at its findings by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The paper's series, "Rising from poverty," is investigating the factors that can promote or block the American Dream. One such factor is Chetty's finding about the benefits of the upper Midwest.

Importantly, though, those benefits aren't distributed evenly, even in Minnesota, the Strib noted Thursday.

Instead, they're limited to small-city and rural areas. "Of the best 100 counties in the United States in which to grow up poor, 77 are in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the data Chetty and his colleagues published," the Strib reported.

"Almost all of those are in farm country."

The Twin Cities, in contrast, is the place where a great many of those rural youngsters reach the middle class. It's still a regional magnet as the place where the good jobs are.

But it's a tough place to grow up poor, with dramatically lower rates of low-income youngsters escaping their parents' poverty. Make that their "parent's" poverty, because a big difference between the two environments is the higher rate of single parenthood in the cities.

Chetty's fascinating work will fuel lots of commentary. But for Grand Forks-area economic developers, the finding for today is this: There's no longer any need to speculate when courting prospective employers. Instead, this assertion can be offered as documented fact: The Red River Valley is a great place to raise kids.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald