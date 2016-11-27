Editorial: Obamacare realities block path to reform

But there's a big problem, which few in Congress seem ready to confront. It's sure to throw a monkey wrench into any effort to repeal or reform.

And that's the fact that the popular, smooth-running parts of Obamacare depend on the unpopular, creaking parts for survival.

Megan McArdle of Bloomberg News has written about this, and she's persuasive. The popular parts of the Affordable Care Act block insurers from either denying coverage to people with health problems, or wildly overpricing policies for them.

Also popular is the provision that stops insurers from capping people's coverage. Most policies used to be capped at about $1 million, but not any more.

The unpopular parts force everybody in America to buy insurance. But it's going to be awfully hard to keep the first policies while getting rid of the second, because the second is what pays for the first.

"Republicans will be under enormous pressure to repeal just the unpopular parts, which would, of course, make the individual market even more dysfunctional than it is now," McArdle wrote a few weeks ago.

"I wish good luck to President Trump or to any member of Congress who explains to voters that if they want the popular parts, they need the unpopular parts too. Believe me, I've tried."

McArdle thinks Obamacare reform under Trump will go the same way as Social Security reform did under President George W. Bush—that is, nowhere.

But Republicans are a lot more united in wanting Obamacare reform than they were or are in wanting to reform Social Security.

To move forward, though, they've got to acknowledge the trade-offs McArdle identifies and clearly explain how they're going to deal with them. That will be a test of Congress and the new administration, and a sign of whether they're serious about Obamacare reform.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald