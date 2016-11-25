Editorial: Go big by shopping small on Saturday

But with the start of holiday season comes Small Business Saturday, and it's our hope that Grand Forks shoppers—all shoppers, for that matter—understand the impact they can have by simply opening their minds and their wallets, if only a bit.

Small Business Saturday was the brainchild of American Express, of credit card fame. It started in 2010 as a simple encouragement for shoppers to support the small, local businesses that are the foundation of most American towns.

In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of Small Business Saturday. In 2012, President Obama gave his support, and in the years since he has even participated. For example, the president shopped with his daughters last year at a Washington bookstore, and later enjoyed ice cream at another small shop nearby.

According to the American Express website, an estimated $14.3 billion was spent nationwide on Small Business Saturday in 2014. The website also estimates 95 million people patronized small businesses on the 2015 version of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is this week, and many businesses in Grand Forks are participating. For example, today's and Saturday's editions of the Herald include advertising from several small businesses that hope to catch the eye of the shoppers.

We wish these businesses well, and we encourage local shoppers to stop at these stores—if not Saturday, at least sometime during this holiday season.

Why patronize small businesses?

Because the brick-and-mortar businesses of Grand Forks and other communities need our support more than ever. Main Street—and by Main Street, we mean traditional, local businesses as a whole—has enough on its plate as it fights population shifts (in smaller towns) and box-store giants (in cities).

Small businesses are at a disadvantage, because they don't have the big-store budgets or equally enjoy the benefits of volume. And don't even get us started on the disadvantages small businesses face as they try to compete with online-only sellers beyond the horizon, who do not contribute sales tax revenue to our economy, pay property taxes to our school districts or employ the kindly local folks who have families to feed and bills to pay.

Small businesses are David. Large retailers—and especially internet-only retailers—are Goliath. Small Business Saturday is just a single stone for David to sling, but it's a good one.

Meanwhile, we also know that small businesses still can, and must, exist with their larger counterparts. Most consumers inevitably will be drawn to the best price, but eventually there will be consequences if shoppers entirely forget to spread the wealth. Main Streets will shrink, and small towns will continue to see outmigration.

Small businesses deserve our attention and our dollars. They deserve a chance.

Remember that this weekend.

-- Korrie Wenzel for the Herald