Editorial: DAPL's role in North Dakota Democrats' defeat

Two thoughts: First, sincere thanks to the candidates for their service—and congratulations, too, for their good fortune in serving as lawmakers in America.

For in America, political defeat does not mean political destruction. Not even close: Issues can rise from the ashes to ultimately win approval (as the Alerus Center in Grand Forks did), and candidates can, too.

Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in 1998. In 1976, Ronald Reagan lost his own first bid for that nomination, but he ran again in 1980, and won.

There are many second chances in American political life, in other words. That's a tremendous strength of our system, and it's one that losing candidates now can take full advantage of.

First, though, they probably should take time for introspection.

Which brings up our second thought: Why?

Why were the Democratic losses so heavy?

Here's a partial answer. It's not the whole story, but it captures some of the dynamic, in our view.

In four words, it's this:

The Dakota Access Pipeline.

On this issue as on few others, there's a right side and a wrong side, most North Dakotans are convinced. Republicans saw this from the start and lined up with the right side.

Democrats hedged.

And Tuesday, in part, was one result.

The right side is the side of the pipeline and the police (and, importantly, the labor unions). The wrong side is the side of the protesters. But even though many Democrats may have shared that judgment, the protesters' side is so wrapped up in identity politics that candidates felt restrained from speaking out.

That was a mistake, in our view, because speaking out is exactly what political leaders should do. Especially when the communication plays "against type"—that is, when it counters a political party's usual lineup of interests.

But how can Big Oil be the "right side" of any issue, and peaceful protesters be the "wrong side"? The question proves the point. Big Oil, in this case, played against type—against the stereotype of oil companies as villains, that is.

DAPL developers followed the laws, sought the comments, held the hearings and accommodated the concerns. Police, for their part, simply enforced the law. They're not pro-pipeline. They're anti-lawbreaking, exactly as North Dakotans expect.

Meanwhile, the "peaceful protesters" frittered away people's sympathies, starting by referring to themselves with that doublespeak term while trespassing on private property, vandalizing construction equipment and demonizing the police.

That's when North Dakota Democrats should have spoken out. That's why they—including U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp—still should speak out.

No, the Democrats' non-response wasn't everything. But it was something—and in our view, it's a lesson that the party should learn.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald