Editorial: For unity in America

The reason, of course, is that the national divides are so deep and so stark. And they're showing up not only in the split between Red and Blue, but also in how Americans talk with each other and think about each other.

Most important, neither presidential candidate has shown much inclination to bridge those gaps. Above all else, that's what must change.

At press time, the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton still was too close to call. But here's the advice we think tens of millions of Americans would offer to whoever wins:

Please, Mr. or Ms. President.

Insist on governing in a bipartisan way. Learn and understand your opponents' priorities; then—of course, this is the challenging part—incorporate at least some of these into your proposals.

Refuse to sign legislation passed on pure party-line votes.

In short, while national defense must be first in any president's mind, there's a vital element in 2016 that should be second.

It's not crime. It's not the economy. It's not education.

It's unity.

America's next president should make building bipartisan consensus on select issues Job 1.

President Barack Obama entered office in 2008 on this promise. "There's not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America," he had said at the Democratic convention in 2004.

"There's the United States of America. ... We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the Stars and Stripes, all of us defending the United States of America."

Alas, that promise went unfulfilled—in part because of Republican intransigence, in part because of Obama's own choice to pass major legislation on partisan votes.

But that was then. This is now: The other side still will show that same intransigence.

And our new president must find a way to transcend it.

That can happen—if the president makes that task his or her top domestic priority.

We sense an electorate yearning for a president who'll do just that.

Here's where it can begin: Banish contempt. "We are all Americans, and when we disagree, we will do so respectfully," the next president should announce. Then he or she should live up to that goal.

No, that won't change the conversation overnight, nor will it start making Rachel Maddow viewers start listening to Rush Limbaugh.

But it will make a difference. It will set a new national tone.

If our next president sets this goal and then carries it out through speeches, policy-making and interactions with Congress, he or she can clear at least some of America's clouds of gloom. And he or she will be judged a very great president indeed.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald