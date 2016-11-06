Our opinion: A recap of endorsements in local, state and national races
Endorsements in state and national races represent the views of Forum Communications, the Herald's parent company.
The Herald endorses in select local elections—including, this year, Grand Forks' vote on whether to increase the local sales tax by ¾ cent.
Here are Forum Communications' endorsements for the 2016 election:
National races
U.S. president: No endorsement
U.S. Senate, North Dakota: John Hoeven
U.S. House—North Dakota: Kevin Cramer
U.S. House—Minnesota, District 7: Collin Peterson
Statewide races - North Dakota
Governor: Doug Burgum
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Kirsten Baesler
Insurance Commissioner: Jon Godfread
State Treasurer: Kelly Schmidt
Public Service Commission: Julie Fedorchak
Measures - North Dakota:
Constitutional Measure 1, relating to legislator residency requirements: Yes
Constitutional Measure 2, relating to oil extraction tax distribution: Yes
Constitutional Measure 3, relating to crime victim rights: No
Initiated Statutory Measure 4, relating to tobacco tax increase: Yes
Initiated Statutory Measure 5, relating to medical marijuana: No
Here is the Grand Forks Herald's endorsement:
Grand Forks City Measure 1, authorizing the City Council to impose an additional retail sales tax: Yes
-- Tom Dennis for the Herald