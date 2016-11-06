Recommended for you

Here are Forum Communications' endorsements for the 2016 election:

National races

U.S. president: No endorsement

U.S. Senate, North Dakota: John Hoeven

U.S. House—North Dakota: Kevin Cramer

U.S. House—Minnesota, District 7: Collin Peterson

Statewide races - North Dakota

Governor: Doug Burgum

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Kirsten Baesler

Insurance Commissioner: Jon Godfread

State Treasurer: Kelly Schmidt

Public Service Commission: Julie Fedorchak

Measures - North Dakota:

Constitutional Measure 1, relating to legislator residency requirements: Yes

Constitutional Measure 2, relating to oil extraction tax distribution: Yes

Constitutional Measure 3, relating to crime victim rights: No

Initiated Statutory Measure 4, relating to tobacco tax increase: Yes

Initiated Statutory Measure 5, relating to medical marijuana: No

Here is the Grand Forks Herald's endorsement:

Grand Forks City Measure 1, authorizing the City Council to impose an additional retail sales tax: Yes

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald