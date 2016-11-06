Weather Forecast

    Our opinion: A recap of endorsements in local, state and national races

    By Tom Dennis Today at 1:39 a.m.

    Endorsements in state and national races represent the views of Forum Communications, the Herald's parent company.

    The Herald endorses in select local elections—including, this year, Grand Forks' vote on whether to increase the local sales tax by ¾ cent.

    Here are Forum Communications' endorsements for the 2016 election:

    National races

    U.S. president: No endorsement

    U.S. Senate, North Dakota: John Hoeven

    U.S. House—North Dakota: Kevin Cramer

    U.S. House—Minnesota, District 7: Collin Peterson

    Statewide races - North Dakota

    Governor: Doug Burgum

    Superintendent of Public Instruction: Kirsten Baesler

    Insurance Commissioner: Jon Godfread

    State Treasurer: Kelly Schmidt

    Public Service Commission: Julie Fedorchak

    Measures - North Dakota:

    Constitutional Measure 1, relating to legislator residency requirements: Yes

    Constitutional Measure 2, relating to oil extraction tax distribution: Yes

    Constitutional Measure 3, relating to crime victim rights: No

    Initiated Statutory Measure 4, relating to tobacco tax increase: Yes

    Initiated Statutory Measure 5, relating to medical marijuana: No

    Here is the Grand Forks Herald's endorsement:

    Grand Forks City Measure 1, authorizing the City Council to impose an additional retail sales tax: Yes

    -- Tom Dennis for the Herald

