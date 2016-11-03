The communal spirit of Woodstock fits the scene well. But here's the thing about Lexington and Concord: They had a villain—namely, King George III.

The Boston Tea Party, Lexington and Concord and the entire Revolutionary War were waged by colonists against a monarchy. The English king and an unresponsive Parliament ruled, and the colonists had no real say.

That has changed. Today, America's constitutional republic takes great pains to give people and groups a say.

And for the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, that counts.

Because it matters that Standing Rock Sioux tribal leaders did not speak up effectively when they had their best chance—namely, during the two years in which the Army Corps, the North Dakota Public Service Commission and Dakota Access Pipeline planners invited such input.

That absence—confirmed by a federal judge—makes tribal leaders' more recent claims of "not being listened to" ring false.

More recently, it's clear that some protesters still want a villain to rally against. Some of their actions even seem designed to bring back the spectre of King George III and his Redcoats. Setting barricades on fire, charging police while on horseback and resisting arrest all look like efforts to make police use force. Then the idea is to put video that force on social media, where it's likely to make police look bad.

Once that happens, protesters have their villain, a unifying boost to their cause.

But to Gov. Jack Dalrymple and regional law enforcement's credit, North Dakota authorities have refused to play that role. Clearly, Dalrymple, local sheriffs and others are aware of the risks of overreacting and have counseled and coached officers against it.

Think Kent State. Think Chicago police in 1968. Think Bull Connor, turning fire hoses on civil-rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963.

Now, think North Dakota's police response in 2016, and the picture is very different.

That's no accident. It's the result of careful planning and deliberate restraint on the officers' parts—even, it turns out, in the face of occasional gunshots.

As authorities pointed out, police did not shoot back when they apparently were shot at by a protester. Instead, officers arrested the suspect without firing their own weapons.

Thanks to this restraint, which comes at real risk to the officers' safety, North Dakota officials credibly can refute protesters' wilder claims. Arrestees were kept in "dog kennels"? No, they were held for hours—not days—in indoor chain-link-fence enclosures, simply because the local jails are full. Suspects had numbers inked on their arms, "like in concentration camps"? No; a mark from a pen is not a tattoo, and wanting to link people with their possessions—stored separately in numbered plastic bags—is a world away from genocide.

The federal government's refusal to help North Dakota protect public safety and enforce the law at the protest is a source of lasting shame. But North Dakota authorities filled the void; and so far, their professional and restrained response has been a source of real pride.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald