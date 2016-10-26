Peterson's less-than-clear position on the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project is troubling. He tends to tilt against the project when he's cozying up to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton or talking to upstream project opponents. He tilts for the project when he's meeting with project supporters, including the Diversion Authority.

In other words, he panders to opponents while giving lip service to supporters. That's not good enough.

In light of solid project support in the Moorhead business community and a unanimous vote of confidence for permanent flood control by the Moorhead City Council, Peterson needs to be clearer about his support. Moorhead, after all, is the largest city in the 7th, and would be at risk in a catastrophic flood. Residents of Moorhead understand the risk and embrace the solution, and Peterson should, too.

The congressman's work for the 7th is not in question. No one in Congress knows more about farm policy, regionally and nationally. He's the ranking member of the Agriculture Committee and has been deeply involved in writing farm bills for more than 20 years. He'll be a senior conferee in writing a new farm bill and, as always, will work to develop dairy, sugar, crop insurance and safety net provisions that work for Minnesota farmers. The value of his experience cannot be underestimated.

Seventh District Republicans endorsed David Hughes, who, like the last few challengers, espouses politics and ideology that have little appeal in the district. Hughes has said he's more interested in national issues than in northwest Minnesota concerns, which reveals a misunderstanding of the role of members of the U.S. House. He also seems more interested in working to shut down federal departments, such as Commerce and Education, than in working on a farm bill, highway funding or water regulation overreach.

Regarding the diversion, Hughes would reduce the federal role and have the state take on more. That's a serious misreading of the jurisdictional realities of such a large public works project.

Describing himself as a "constitutional conservative," Hughes is thoughtful and has an impressive military record. With roots in California, he moved to Minnesota for family reasons. He's not a good fit for the 7th.

Peterson is and has been a good fit. He can do better if he works behind the scenes to win over diversion opponents. He has, however, earned re-election to a 14th term.

Endorsements in national and state races represent the views of Forum Communications, the Herald's parent company. This endorsement was written by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.