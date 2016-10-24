Forum Communications: Re-elect Hoeven to Senate

Hoeven's conservative views are not so ideologically ossified as to limit his ability to work effectively with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., whose progressive bent sometimes conflicts with his.

He is traditionally conservative on some issues, such as abortion and opposition to same-sex marriage. He is moderate on others, including education funding, farm programs, ethics reform, teacher pay and spending for infrastructure.

Hoeven was a leader in securing passage of the current Farm Bill, which was opposed by many of his Republican colleagues. As a member of the Agriculture Committee, he will be among the leaders cobbling together a new farm bill, which likely will be done on an accelerated schedule because of the recession in farm country.

The senator has taken the lead in developing and securing funding for, among other things, the unmanned-aircraft research and development initiative at Grand Forks, one of the few sites in the nation where such visionary work is being done.

He also has a pragmatic view of the evolution of the nation's energy sector, favoring continued oil exploration and development while recognizing that alternative fuels are the long-term solution.

Hoeven is opposed by Democratic state Rep. Eliot Glassheim of Grand Forks, who is one of the most thoughtful, informed and articulate progressive voices in the North Dakota Legislature. But his underfunded campaign has no significant support from his party, and thus has been nearly invisible.

Hoeven is popular because of his successful two and one-half terms as governor, and by virtue of his effective work in the last six years in the Senate. He's earned re-election.

Endorsements in statewide and national races represent the views of Forum Communications, the Herald's parent company.

This endorsement was written by The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.