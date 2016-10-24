Funny thing about restrictions against trespass, riot and disorderly conduct: They're laws, too. And the protesters depend on these as well. Right now, the police are lined up facing the protesters, especially when the protesters trespass on construction sites.

But here's the thing: If a small army of pro-pipeline activists assembled and started to advance on a protest camp, the police would turn to face the newcomers. They'd stand fast and and defend the camp against a threatening incursion—even at the risk of their own lives.

If the violence started getting out of hand, Gov. Jack Dalrymple no doubt would send in the National Guard. And they, too, would turn toward the new threat to defend the protesters' rights.

The protesters would expect no less. They rightly expect the police, the courts and the Guard to protect them against unlawful behavior.

That's exactly why North Dakotans—and most other Americans, we're confident—expect the protesters to behave lawfully in return. Or at the very least, to stop piously claiming to be "shocked, shocked" when police do their duty and enforce the law.

Lately there's been talk about North Dakotans appearing backward in the eyes of the nation because of the tactics of police. We don't buy it. We think the officers have behaved magnificently, and we sense that as the facts about the confrontations come out, the vast majority of Americans will agree.

That's because the officers are doing exactly what they're supposed to do: They're enforcing the law. They're not "pro pipeline"; they're defending construction sites, because the construction is happening by law. They're not anti-protester; they're arresting protesters when they believe the protesters are breaking the law.

And they're not anti-First Amendment. Just the opposite: They've sworn to defend the First Amendment and the rest of the Constitution.

But they know that journalists, like all other citizens, must abide by prohibitions against such offenses as trespassing and disturbing the peace.

That's the law.

Yes, there's such a thing as civil disobedience. But rare is the act of monkey-wrenching that actually wins the public's sympathy. Just last week, Donald Trump said he might not concede electoral defeat. Did the protesters celebrate The Donald's threat to gum up the peaceful transition of power? Do they see him as heroic or selfless for heeding the private Congress of his own mind?

The protesters should answer those questions honestly. Then they should recognize their own vital role and responsibility in our republic—and resolve to protest not just peacefully, but lawfully, from now on.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald