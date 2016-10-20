OUR OPINION: Yes on sales tax 'for Grand Forks prosperity'

In fact, especially business owners, because sales tax hikes can hurt sales. Which means businesses have to consider such tax hikes with care, because raising the sales tax will raise prices and could turn some customers away.

So, what is the considered opinion of Grand Forks' business owners—the people who have to meet payrolls, maintain growth and make profits—on Grand Forks' proposed ¾-cent sales tax increase?

The Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks is the organization that represents the local business community.

The Chamber supports the proposal to raise the sales tax.

Another group whose views should make a difference includes people concerned with economic growth. There are executives in town who spend their professional lives encouraging growth.

They study the factors influencing growth, weigh the impacts and consider the pros and cons. They support initiatives that foster growth and shun initiatives that won't.

In Grand Forks, those executives are found at the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp.

Their full-time jobs are to make Grand Forks a more vibrant and prosperous place.

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corp. supports the proposal to raise the sales tax.

"Your support (for the proposal) will signal to current and future employers that residents are invested in this community's future," wrote Dwight Thompson, EDC board chairman, in a Herald op-ed.

"The work done with these funds will continue to positively impact our community's quality of life and posterity, further establishing Grand Forks as the community of choice for young residents and new businesses alike.

"Please vote yes for Grand Forks prosperity."

Of course, the Herald is a business, too—one of Grand Forks' oldest. We've been here since 1879, which means we date back to the administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes.

And as a 137-year-old business, we're deeply invested in Grand Forks' quality of life, prosperity and growth. If Grand Forks grows, the Grand Forks Herald grows; it's as simple as that.

Which means we support initiatives that'll promote our community's healthy and beneficial growth.

With that in mind, the Herald supports the proposal to raise the sales tax.

As Mike Brown, Grand Forks' longest-serving mayor, said recently, "If we don't pass it, the bill is still in the mail." The infrastructure projects that the tax will pay for are needs, not wants. A new water-treatment plant, a long-overdue underpass beneath the railroad tracks at DeMers Avenue and 42nd Street—these and other improvements are vital to Grand Forks' growth.

This means Grand Forks will have to pay for them one way or another. And given that fact, a sales tax increase of a fraction of a penny per dollar is by far the best way.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald