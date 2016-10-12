OUR OPINION: A (partial) defense of UND's Athletic Committee

UND Swimming head coach Chris Maiello gives his presentation Tuesday afternoon to the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee and President Kennedy and a room full of supporters at Robin Hall in Grand Forks. (Photo by Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

A few years ago, North Dakota had a chancellor who took a chief executive's approach to running the state's system of higher education.

He's no longer the chancellor.

And the reason Hamid Shirvani lasted less than a year as chancellor is because the straightforward chief executive, decision-maker model doesn't work well in higher education.

On Wednesday, Herald sportswriters Brad Schlossman and Tom Miller wrote penetrating columns about the spectacle of coaches and players pleading their teams' cases in front of UND's Intercollegiate Athletic Committee.

On the issue indignity of the proceedings, Schlossman and Miller are right. Was it really necessary to haul the representatives of the teams on the possible "cut" list in front of that chamber?

As both writers noted, it's unlikely that anything that was said in front of the committee is going to make a difference, given that the cut/don't cut decision almost certainly is going to come down to numbers. So why put people through that drama?

But in our view, the fact that the committee made a mistake doesn't mean the committee itself is a mistake. The committee is serving an important purpose: It's formalizing and making public the process through which President Mark Kennedy is gathering information to make a decision.

That decision, of course, is which UND sports will stay and which will go.

But while corporate executives make cuts all the time—often with no input at all from the people who are affected—college presidents can't work that way.

That's because the chain of command in universities isn't anything like the one in corporate America.

When a CEO says jump, employees typically say, "How high?" When a college president says jump, the Faculty Senate passes a vote of no confidence, the alumni withhold their donations, the students occupy the administration building—and the board of trustees start looking for a new president.

That's exactly what happened to Shirvani. He tried telling the presidents what to do, and essentially, the presidents balked.

A few months later, they were still in office while Shirvani was gone, even though Shirvani had undertaken his Pathways to Student Success project at the express direction of the higher-ed board.

To make executive decisions in higher education, you can't be just an executive. You have to be a cheerleader, team-builder, glad-hander and consensus-builder—because if you're not all of those things, you'll be out.

In effect, the job is more like being president of the United States, whose big decisions need the consent of both the Senate and House.

And not even congressmen have lifetime tenure, the way key faculty members do.

That's why tasking the Intercollegiate Athletic Committee to gather info and make a recommendation was a smart call on Kennedy's part. The decision showed that he's involving various constituencies, is willing to listen and is not rushing to judgment—and those are traits that successful presidents need.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald