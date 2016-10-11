OUR OPINION: Don't forget North Dakota State Hospital's jobs

There's lots of talk about mental health in the proposal to remove the State Hospital and its Jamestown, N.D., location from the North Dakota Constitution.

But sooner or later, the talk should turn to economics. Because lawmakers and voters will consider the economic impact of such a change on Jamestown, and rightly so.

That impact might even be decisive. And if that's the case, then unless the proposal is revised, it seems likely to be shot down.

"A state senator wants to see references to the North Dakota State Hospital and its location removed from the North Dakota Constitution," Forum News Service reported a few days ago.

"Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, introduced a resolution to strike the reference during a meeting of the Interim Human Services Committee in July. The committee approved it on Sept. 20. It now goes to the Legislature's regular session in January.

"If approved there, it would be put to a vote of the people at the next statewide election."

Mathern's proposal makes a good point. Here's how the news story worded it:

"Mathern said the intent of the resolution is to change how North Dakota delivers mental health care but would also address archaic wording in the constitution.

"The constitution currently specifies 'a state hospital for the insane at the city of Jamestown' ... 'We need to take a broader view and not focus on one institution,' Mathern said. 'We need to ask, What is the system we want to have in place?'"

So, what is the mental-health system we want to have in place? That's a great question, and it's one North Dakotans should ask.

But the fact is, Jamestown depends on the hospital and its 400-plus jobs. The city is healthy today in part because of the hospital, and the hospital is in Jamestown in large part because of the constitution.

That's not the only factor that would carry weight in Bismarck and with voters. But it's a big one, and if Mathern wants his resolution to succeed, he should address it.

Twice in recent years, North Dakotans have shown they take the economic impact of "constitutional institutions" seriously. The first time was in 1998, when a resolution to strip the list of college campuses and their locations from the constitution went on the statewide ballot. Voters rejected it handily.

The second time was in 2013, when a similar proposal was brought up in the North Dakota House. That one failed, too.

Clearly, North Dakotans recognize that it's better to have permanent, income-generating institutions spread out across the state than to concentrate them in a few cities.

So, could Mathern's proposal be amended so that Jamestown could be "held harmless" if North Dakota's mental health system gets changed? That's the way to win support—including, possibly, from Jamestown lawmakers, who might be glad to discuss changes once they know their own community won't be hurt.

