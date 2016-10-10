OUR OPINION: Can Grand Forks help panhandlers find jobs?

Two thoughts about Grand Forks' anti-panhandling ordinance, which likely would be declared unconstitutional if challenged, the city attorney has said.

First, City Council members should remember that they have other options besides repealing the ordinance. Revising it is one.

For example, is there a way to reframe the ordinance so it achieves some of the goals of the original, but does so in constitutional ways?

This approach would recognize that Grand Forks and hundreds of other cities—including famously progressive communities such as Berkeley, Calif.—passed anti-panhandling laws for a reason.

The reason was to preserve public order. And today, it's still in cities' interest to preserve public order. For as criminologist and author James Q. Wilson has written, disorderliness in such forms as aggressive panhandling can make neighborhoods seem "inhospitable and even menacing," and leave residents feeling "that they are prisoners in their own homes, offices, or cars."

Have model ordinances been suggested that strive for keeping order but do so in constitutional ways? City staff should be asked to find out.

Second, here's an anecdote from San Francisco that also may help Grand Forks find the best approach.

In San Francisco, a project called Code Tenderloin is based on the idea that a big part of the solution to homelessness is employment.

"A lot of people want to stick it on mental illness, which is a part of it," said Del Seymour, a formerly homeless San Francisco native who founded the project.

"They stick it on criminal background, and that's a part of it. But the real deal is employment. ... You cannot go and rent a decent house without employment. You have to pay for that house."

To that end, as CNBC has reported, Code Tenderloin is "an incubator that takes participants through either a job readiness program ... or a coding bootcamp, where students are taught front-end web development."

A poster in the Code Tenderloin office captures the message: "Let's not send the police," it says.

"Let's send HR."

Granted, there are barriers to helping homeless people find work, in Grand Forks as well as the Bay Area. Skills are one. Mental illness is another.

Salaries are an issue; can a minimum-wage worker in Grand Forks afford housing?

Showers are an issue; without access to bathrooms, it's hard to stay clean. Phones are an issue; how else will an employer get in touch?

But the fact remains that employers across Grand Forks are begging for workers, while on certain corners, panhandlers are begging for money. Not every panhandler can be helped into paying work, for the reasons listed above. But some number can be, as San Francisco and other cities have found.

Grand Forks should consider those cities' experiences, and see if there's anything for us to learn.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald