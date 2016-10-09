OUR OPINION: Marsy's Law differs in California, Illinois

But the California and Illinois amendments are not the same. In particular, the Illinois amendment lacks a clause that some judges say opens Marsy's Law to constitutional challenge: the clause that gives victims a "right to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request made by the defendant," as the amendment on North Dakota's Nov. 8 ballot would do.

Marsy's Law also is on the ballot in Montana, and back in March, Montana District Judge Russell Fagg balked at that provision. "This flies in the face of our constitutional right of confrontation," wrote Fagg, past president of the Montana Judges Association, in The Missoulian of Missoula, Mont.

"When a defendant is on trial and his liberty is at stake, the defendant should certainly have the right to interview the alleged victim and find out exactly what the victim's testimony will be at trial."

Importantly, the Marsy's Law amendment passed by California voters includes that provision. Also importantly, the amendment that won the Illinois General Assembly's support before being approved by voters in 2014 does not.

Not coincidentally, the amendment in California was opposed by the Los Angeles Times and 27 other newspapers, while the Illinois amendment won the endorsement of the Chicago Tribune newspaper and a half-dozen others.

The Southern Illinoisan newspaper's endorsement explains what happened: "Supporters attempted to place a similar measure on the ballot in 2012. However, opposition from state's attorneys around the state stymied the effort.

"Since that time, supporters have worked with law enforcement officials to change the wording so that no limits are placed on prosecutors or defendants' rights are not infringed upon."

If the Marsy's Law in North Dakota fails, Illinois has shown supporters the way forward. Shorten the amendment, simplify it and send it to the Legislature first, where the proposal can be vetted through hearings: That's the surer way to win voters' support for a basic constitutional change.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald