OUR OPINION: Kudos to UND for photo findings

UND President Mark Kennedy and his administration took two praiseworthy actions this week, both of which required good judgment and the courage to hold true to first principles.

One action was to refuse to adopt a policy of "zero tolerance" for racist or racially insensitive expression. Kennedy was asked to adopt that policy by students who'd not only taken offense to two widely circulated photos, but also said they'd experienced racial slights at UND themselves.

Such slights can be cruel, and malicious expression of any kind is unwelcome at UND, Kennedy stressed.

But "while I appreciate the desire for such a (zero tolerance) policy, it is unachievable under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution," he wrote in a statement.

"If we value freedom of speech, we must acknowledge that some may find the expressions of others unwelcome, painful, or even, offensive. We can, however, speak out and condemn such expressions, and we can work to create a more welcoming and inclusive environment."

Kennedy deserves credit for that decision. Free speech is a core principle of American government and academia, but at many colleges and universities, it's under attack. Witness the University of Minnesota, where last week, college Republicans' "Trump/Pence 2016" and "Build the Wall" messages were defaced by a vandal's painting "Stop White Supremacy" over them. Now, a university official is taking action—against the Republicans:

"I recognize folks are feeling impacted by the (college Republicans') xenophobic and racist statement," wrote Heather Lou, assistant director of the Multicultural Center for Academic Excellence, on Facebook.

"The UMN bias incident team has been contacted," she wrote.

Back at UND, the Kennedy administration's second and even more intriguing action is its finding that the racially charged photos did not violate the university's code of student conduct.

Throughout this controversy, Herald editorials have urged readers not to rush to judgment. After all, things are not always what they seem—including racially charged photos, which might wind up having relatively innocent explanations.

Such as "friends teasing an absent roommate, one they're so close to that they'll banter with her in racially charged ways," an editorial speculated about one photo.

In fact, that's probably what the investigators found, UND's finding of "no code violation" makes us think. After all, if the photos were maliciously racist in intent, the university likely would have found the students to be in violation.

Furthermore, Kennedy himself offered a clue: "Although the federal Family Rights and Privacy Act prohibits the University from commenting on specifics related to these photos, I do condemn the thoughtlessness that led to these incidents," he said in his statement.

Note Kennedy's choice of word: thoughtlessness, not racism.

Every college student is thoughtless at some time or another. And if that's the case here, then UND deserves credit for letting the evidence—not the calls on campus and elsewhere for punishment—determine the outcome.

