Protests play a key role in American history. And when protesters understand that their real mission is persuasion, protests can have spectacular effects.

But having neglected that key mission, the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters for weeks have been turning to coercion. And that's a mistake.

For when protesters disrupt debates, seize the stage at public meetings, defy trespass laws and vandalize other people's property, they alienate huge numbers of the people whose support the protesters need.

Maybe the protesters can get their way with these By Any Means Necessary tactics. Maybe.

But we doubt it. Because on balance, Americans resent those activists who just start shouting louder and disrupting proceedings when they feel like they're not getting their way.

That resentment shows up when people vote. And over time, elected officials carry out the people's will.

True, the protesters already are behind on the persuasion front. That's because their best chance to make their case began two years ago.

Two years ago was when the Dakota Access Pipeline public-hearing process got underway. As the months went on, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe had lots of opportunities to argue its points, not only in hearing rooms in Bismarck and elsewhere but also in the court of public opinion.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission listens to all such presentations and often acts on them. Developers do, too. Outside of Grand Forks in 2012, developers routed a power line around a tallgrass prairie after UND officials and others spoke up.

As for the Dakota Access Pipeline, "the pipeline company routinely changed its routing to skirt culturally significant sites, doing so 140 times in North Dakota alone," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg declared in September.

Sadly, the Standing Rock tribe missed its two-year-long chance. As Obama appointee Boasberg concluded, "the (Army) Corps has documented dozens of attempts to engage Standing Rock in consultations to identify historical resources at Lake Oahe. ... Suffice it to say that the Tribe largely refused to engage in consultations."

Just as sadly, protest leaders continue to neglect their simple duty in our democracy to make a persuasive case. It doesn't help when the claims they do make—such as the pipeline's path traversing allegedly "sacred ground"—don't stand up, either to North Dakota State Historical Society scrutiny, or to the plain observation that the route already holds a pipeline and so already was dug up.

But it really hurts when protesters make their point in disruptive or unlawful ways.

That's what pushed multiple agencies to send police to the site and forced the call-out of the National Guard. That's why 90-plus protesters have been arrested.

That's why activists should vacate the areas where they're trespassing, and vow to protest lawfully from now on. Because when it comes to persuading great numbers of their fellow Americans, such gestures of respect, restraint and responsibility go a very long way.