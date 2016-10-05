OUR OPINION: DNR faults Fargo for daring to stay dry

Fargo was lucky, back in 2009. The skies stopped pouring rain at a critical hour in the spring. That meant the Red River stayed within its sandbag-raised banks, and Fargo didn't flood.

Fargo also was deeply unlucky in 2009. And for the very same reason.

Because today, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding Fargo's narrow escape against the city and its tens of thousands of residents.

The fact that Fargo's backbreaking sandbagging efforts succeeded, and that the city has built a few other dikes and floodwalls since then, shows that Fargo doesn't need the expensive diversion it had planned, the DNR haughtily declared.

That's a twisted conclusion on the DNR's part and shows a warped sense of priorities. Plus, it's no way to treat a neighbor, and it's likely to sour relations between North Dakota and Minnesota for a very long time.

Let's go back to 1950 to get a clearer understanding of this event. That's when the Red River's rise caused eight dikes to give way in Winnipeg and forced the partial evacuation of the city.

What luck, the Minnesota DNR's logic would proclaim.

Because thanks to that flooding and the billion dollars in damage that it caused, Winnipeg got the Red River Floodway built. And that canal has stood ready ever since to divert water from the swollen Red River around the city.

"Used more than 20 times from its completion in 1968 to 2006, the Floodway has prevented over $100 billion in cumulative flood damages," Wikipedia reports.

"It was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 2000, as the floodway is an outstanding engineering achievement both in terms of function and impact."

Unlike Winnipeg in 1950, Fargo in 2009 faced conditions that the city was able to meet. But just barely: Fargo residents still shudder when they remember March 27. That's when the residents piled sandbags as high as the stacks could go; but "with the river more than 20 feet above flood stage, there appeared to be a growing sense in Fargo that despite best efforts, it might not be possible to build dikes high enough to hold back the river," Wikipedia recounts.

Then the river stopped rising. And Fargo survived.

Residents rejoiced. If only they had known that thanks to those few inches of sandbag freeboard—inches that a single rainstorm could have topped—their permanent flood protection would be blocked, and they'd be condemned to sandbagging again and again, maybe for decades to come.

"Emergency measures are regularly undertaken and have been proven successful (e.g., flood of 2009) at preventing flood damage," the DNR wrote this week, in partial justification of its decision to block the permanent diversion project.

Winnipeg flooded. And as a result, the city's permanent flood diversion has prevented more than $100 billion in damages.

Fargo didn't flood, thanks to a quirk of the weather and a Fargodome full of sandbags. And now, the DNR's misplaced priorities mean North Dakota's largest city might as well start stockpiling sandbags today, because residents are going to need them. What a shame.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald