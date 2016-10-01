OUR OPINION: Sales-tax web page worth a visit

The Q&A on the Herald's editorial page today deals with city's proposed sales-tax increase. And deep in the feature's text, there's a web address. It would be easy to miss.

For that reason, it's also worth calling attention to. The site is GrandForksGov.com, and if readers would like more information about Grand Forks' proposed sales-tax increase, it's an exceptionally useful source.

GrandForksGov.com, of course, is the Grand Forks city government website. But in this case, it's not the minutes of old meetings or the links to city departments that visitors should click on. It's the "Proposed Sales Tax Information" link that's prominent on the city's home page.

Click on it, and we think you'll agree about its usefulness as a source of information. And that's true even if you're an opponent of the tax increase, because all of the data and all of the arguments that proponents have assembled are right there, waiting for critics' review.

The link brings visitors to a city-run Proposed Sales Tax web page. And after spending a few minutes there, you'll know that Grand Forks city leaders are taking the sales-tax proposal very seriously, because someone in City Hall spent a lot of time and effort in putting the page together.

The page offers links to such topics as "Frequently asked questions" (including "Can this sales tax be used for a new library?", which is answered by "The proposed sales tax cannot be appropriated for a new library."), the projects that the sales-tax dollars would support, the ballot language that voters will encounter—and most impressive of all, an interactive "Exploring the Infrastructure Sales Tax Initiative" feature.

That feature—a "video book"—starts with a short video introduction by Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown. Then as readers scroll down to read the nearby text, the visual display changes, with each segment of text bringing up an accompanying chart, graph, map, photo and other visual element.

Live links adorn the words and the pictures, too. Visitors can click on them for more information.

It's an impressive effort.

Clearly, city officials feel the sales-tax vote will be one of most important in Grand Forks' modern history. That being the case, the officials are smart to put the data for the proposal out there for public view; and Grand Forks voters would be wise to take advantage of it.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald