OUR OPINION: Identify costs, benefits of immigration

Fargo has started a debate on refugee immigration that Grand Forks should pay attention to. That's because while more refugees have settled in Fargo than in any other North Dakota city, Grand Forks hosts growing numbers of refugees, too.

That means Grand Forks residents are asking the same questions that people in Fargo are asking. So, let's tune in to what's happening in Fargo, and use the best insights to craft policy in Grand Forks.

Essentially, what's happening in Fargo is that city leaders are being more upfront about acknowledging the program's costs. That's a change. And it's one that in our view, Grand Forks residents would welcome on the part of their own leadership, too.

"Local governments here need more help from the state and federal government to cope with the large number of refugees and other immigrants moving to the area, according to city and school officials," The Forum reported this week.

"The English Language Learners program costs the Fargo School District $2.8 million a year, but the district gets only $800,000 from the state and federal governments, Superintendent Jeff Schatz said. ... He echoed the concern of Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn, who asked city staff earlier this week to figure out how much the resettlement of refugees here costs local governments."

Earlier, a Cass County commissioner had voiced similar concerns: "Right now, our social services is overburdened to the nth degree," Chad Peterson said in The Forum. "There is a substantive burden spent when we have folks in this quantity coming in that make the lower salaries."

Is it wrong for public officials to insist on an accounting of a program's costs?

Absolutely not. It's what residents expect and deserve. It's a challenge, especially because it's likely to be tarred by some as being racist.

But that's a charge that fairness can refute, especially if policymakers also take time to spell out the program's benefits.

That's exactly what the National Academy of Sciences does in a new report, "The economic and fiscal consequences of immigration."

Yes, there are costs to immigration, and they are not spread equally, the academy concludes. For example, an influx of low-wage workers tends to depress wages for low-skilled jobs. And in a conclusion that echoes Fargo officials' concerns, "the fact that states bear much of the fiscal burden of immigration may incentivize state-level policies to exclude immigrants and raises questions of equity between the federal government and states," the report states.

But make no mistake: When the costs and benefits are added up, immigration is a big net plus. Immigration is "integral" to economic growth, in part because it supplies workers "who have helped the U.S. avoid the problems facing stagnant economies created by unfavorable demographics—in particular, an aging (and in the case of Japan, a shrinking) workforce."

Grand Forks should follow Fargo and the National Academy of Science's example, and make an accounting of the resettlement program's benefits and costs.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald