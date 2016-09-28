OUR OPINION: Grand Forks commission must let sun shine in

How to get off on the wrong foot with the press:

Vote to become a public-arts "supergroup" and powerful public entity in Grand Forks, but do so at a closed gathering that apparently broke North Dakota's open meetings law.

But all is not lost for the Public Arts Commission, which voted Friday to merge with the North Valley Arts Council. That's because the circumstances of the improperly closed meeting were confusing at best.

It's NoVAC—not the Public Arts Commission—that must comply with the open-meetings laws, North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald told the Herald.

So, it was the presence of two NoVAC board members at the Public Arts Commission meeting that brought the meeting under the purview of the open-meetings laws. Add the fact that one of those NoVAC board members in attendance also was a Public Arts Commission board member, and you'll agree that yes, it was confusing.

But that's the point:

Confusing or not, the open meetings law now must become a central concern of the Public Arts Commission. Because if the commission is merging with NoVAC and assuming some of NoVAC's duties—including the parceling out of arts grants from the city—then the Public Arts Commission is likely to become subject to the open meetings law, too.

And for any public entity, it's best to make complying with the Sunshine Laws a top priority from the start.

Those laws and the openness they require have to become part of a public group's culture. That starts at the top, with the group's board and staff willingly accepting the change and striving to comply.

The Public Arts Commission seems destined to become a force in Grand Forks. As Herald staff writer Sam Easter reported, "Grand Forks City Administrator Todd Feland said the group is an obvious contender to become the overarching arts group described in the city's Arts and Culture Master Plan, a document released late last year that suggests a centralized group that can help administer arts in the city."

But with great power, as the saying goes, comes great responsibility. And one of the newly energized group's first responsibilities must be to research and, in effect, pledge allegiance to North Dakota's open meetings and open records laws.

Those laws are the pride of the state. And as North Dakotans, the members of the Public Arts Commission have benefited from them. The members have learned as much or more about their state's workings as have the residents of any other state, and they've seen the cleansing effect this tradition of openness has on governance.

Now, it'll be the members' turn to make this openness a part of their own DNA. It'll be a challenge. It'll even feel like a serious inconvenience at times.

But the openness is vital for the commission's health. And that's especially true when it comes to one all-important issue, which is the commission's need to inspire trust and goodwill among the people of Grand Forks.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald