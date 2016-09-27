OUR OPINION: Good governance twice over in Grand Forks

You don't have to look at a new dam or a new school to see an example of good governance.

You just have to look at a plot of land a few steps long and a single step wide. With its grass cut.

That's the case this week in Grand Forks, where the tall grass that had been growing on the berm outside of attorney Henry Howe's office got mowed on Monday.

Howe himself didn't do the cutting—though he should have, in our view. In fact, he should have cut it months ago, like every other homeowner and business owner cuts the grass on their berm multiple times a year.

It's just the responsible, lawful, neighborly and considerate thing to do. And if Howe had complied with that entirely unobjectionable city practice and ordinance some months ago, it would have saved the Grand Forks Health Department, other city officials and the district court a fair amount of trouble.

Alas, Howe didn't comply, as the Herald has reported. Instead, he protested against the mandatory mowing, and sued.

Then on Monday, the Health Department swung a scythe at the Gordian knot of legal red tape.

The department ordered a contractor to mow the berm, and the contractor did so.

Good.

Around the corner from the freshly cut berm in downtown Grand Forks, another city parcel also is worth a look, because it, too, has shown—and will show—the result of good governance.

That would be Arbor Park. The lovely and much-loved park is a silk purse that the city made out of a sow's ear of a vacant lot.

And since its construction after the 1997 flood, the well-maintained and well-landscaped park has made life brighter for pedestrians and business owners in downtown Grand Forks.

But the Grand Forks City Council rightly has recognized that when it comes to the downtown's health, a park is worth something, but a business in that space is worth more. Maybe much more—because while the Park Board and/or City Council can build a park any time, they can't conjure up a prosperous and taxpaying business.

That creation requires the alchemy of the private sector. And now that developers are agreeing to work their magic on the space, the council is right to let that process unfold.

For the council members, this was not an easy call. Parks develop supporters, and the unique beauty of Arbor Park inspired especially loyal fans.

It's hard for an elected official to disappoint active and concerned constituents.

But in this case, it was in the city's best interest to do so. Right now, downtown Grand Forks needs crowds. It needs shoppers, employees, tourists and residents. That means it needs more shops and more places for people to live; and once those developments happen and the downtown starts drawing crowds, that's when the downtown will feel the need for parks.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald