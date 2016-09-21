OUR OPINION: Mask comes off of Voter ID laws

Some Dakota Access Pipeline protesters say they're motivated by "sacred sites" and other Standing Rock Reservation concerns. But a great many really are against fossil fuels in general, and are protesting pipelines in order to keep oil in the ground.

Conservatives rightly criticize these protesters for masking their true motivations.

But conservatives in North Dakota and elsewhere have their own masks they should answer for—or better yet, rip off and discard.

The most obvious and ill-fitting of these masks is the one that pretends Republicans pass Voter ID laws out of some deep concern about voter fraud.

How do we know the lawmakers' real motivations lie elsewhere?

Because again and again in recent months, Republican operatives have said so. They've let the mask slip.

And all of the slips show the same face, which is that of a party that's actually interested in suppressing turnout among Democratic-leaning groups.

These groups include college students as well as American Indians and members of other minority groups. And it's not a coincidence that in the name of combating voter fraud, the Republican-passed measures uniformly target those very groups, district courts and appeals courts across America have found.

But don't take the judges' word for it. Take Republican State Rep. Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin's word. In April, Grothman "predicted in a television interview that the state's photo ID law would weaken the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's chances of winning the state in November," the New York Times reported.

Take the word of Todd Allbaugh, a former aide to a Republican state legislator in Wisconsin. Allbaugh quit his job and left the party last year. Here's why, as he explained on Facebook (hat tip: New York Times):

"I was in the closed Senate Republican Caucus when the final round of multiple Voter ID bills were being discussed. A handful of the GOP senators were giddy about the ramifications and literally singled out the prospects of suppressing minority and college voters.

"Think about that for a minute. Elected officials planning and happy to help deny a fellow American's constitutional right to vote in order to increase their own chances to hang onto power."

Take the word of Carter Wrenn, a longtime Republican consultant and "a fixture in North Carolina politics," as the Washington Post reported. Here's what Wrenn told the Post about North Carolina's early-voting and other Voter ID laws:

"Of course it's political. Why else would you do it?" Wrenn said.

But "political" is not the same as "racist," Wrenn clarified. In other words, the GOP lawmakers had nothing against black North Carolinians' skin color. It was the group's voting habits:

"Look, if African Americans voted overwhelmingly Republican, they would have kept early voting right where it was," Wrenn said.

Glad we cleared that up. But deliberately using the law to suppress votes still is despicable. And that's every bit as true in North Dakota as it is in North Carolina.

