OUR OPINION: Discount the pre-Kennedy survey at UND

At a newspaper, headline writers smartly favor the present tense. "Man bites dog" makes the news seem more immediate.

But Tuesday's Herald had one headline that could have highlighted the past:

"Survey reveals issues at UND," the headline read.

A better reflection of the story might have been, "Survey revealed issues at UND."

Because the survey that the headline refers to was conducted in the spring. And since then, UND has welcomed a new president.

That means UND's whole system of leadership now is in flux.

And that, in turn, means the survey's findings—while important—also are out of date.

Let's watch for a survey next spring or summer, in other words. How will UND's faculty and staff respond then? What changes, if any, will the leadership of UND's new President Mark Kennedy have brought about?

The results will be a key marker in judging Kennedy's success. And until those numbers and others come in, the president deserves some time to bring his ideas to life.

If we had to guess, we'd bet Kennedy's tenure will see improvements in the major trends, including not just survey results but also retention figures, research grants and graduation rates. Why?

Because Kennedy's showing not only enthusiasm and vision in these early weeks, but also a good sense of fun. That came across Tuesday morning, when at a UND breakfast, he charmed a ballroom full of local business, government and nonprofit execs with funny anecdotes and self-deprecating humor. (For example, the slide of Kennedy himself as a big-haired St. John's University undergraduate got a nice laugh. "Hey, we were all college students once," Kennedy quipped.)

That kind of thing goes a long way toward making a crowd feel comfortable, as smart speakers know. Couple it with a robust-but-realistic vision for UND—including such ambitious goals as winning an R1 or "Highest Research Activity" ranking from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education—and you'll inspire big numbers of boosters to spread the university's message far and wide.

We're not dismissing the survey that Tuesday's Herald reported on. It's vital to learn how people feel—or more precisely in this case, how they felt.

And Kennedy himself should study the responses with care. He might also consider talking candidly with members of his leadership team, several of whom were at UND when the survey was taken. What do they make of the numbers—and just as important, what lessons, if any, have they learned from the results?

At the same time, it's also important to keep anonymous surveys in perspective. The Herald's own experience might be useful: Here at the newspaper, we read every comment that comes in and think about all of them. But we publish only letters that carry the writer's name, because being identified while speaking one's mind makes the message matter more.

But that's a sideline. Our core view is this: Kennedy's off to a good start. And if that keeps up, survey results will take care of themselves.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald