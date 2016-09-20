OUR OPINION: Refugee community should welcome FBI

"In the wake of Saturday's attack at Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, in which nine people were stabbed by a man as he reportedly referred to Allah, members of the Muslim community expressed sorrow and fear of retaliation."

News Story 2, published Sunday in the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. The front-page story reports on efforts within Minnesota's Somali-American community to "root out homegrown terror from within," as the headline puts it.

Hodan Hassan, a Somali-American mother, is "a central player" in that fight, according to the newspaper.

"But Hassan has discovered that the project faces daunting obstacles," the biggest of which is the reluctance of many other Somali-Americans to take part.

"Hassan soon realized that community skepticism could torpedo Minnesota's youth intervention project," the Strib reported.

"'Community resistance has also become a frustration for the local FBI office. ... Special Agent in Charge Richard Thornton said in an interview that he recognizes that a large portion of the Somali community is still not on board with the federal effort."

Now, the idea:

If members of the Somali American community want to ease suspicions and reassure their fellow Americans of their community's patriotism, there's one sure way to do it.

That is to fully cooperate with the FBI, other agencies and local anti-radicalization efforts.

Cooperating would serve two purposes. First, it would help those de-radicalization efforts, both by giving vital information to law enforcers and service providers, and by putting every Minnesotan—including Somali-Minnesotans—on notice that the community stands foursquare behind the U.S. government.

Second, the cooperation would ease the worry that the Pioneer Press refers to, which is that Saturday's attack might heighten the public's suspicion of Somali-Americans.

Minnesotans of all races will be much less likely to suspect any community that they see fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Likewise, when key segments of any community refuse to cooperate, then Minnesotans from outside of that community will be much less likely to extend trust.

It's meaningful that Somali-American leaders expressed sorrow in the wake of Saturday's attack. It would be more meaningful if those same leaders pledged their full support for and cooperation with anti-radicalization efforts.

That way, the Strib's next story will quote Hodan Hassan and FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Thornton's marveling at the robust cooperation they've been receiving. Nothing would do more to guarantee Somali-Minnesotans' full welcome into the state.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald