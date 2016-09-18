UND, NDSU football games show value of sports

So why do colleges and universities spend so much money on sports?

Because as Saturday's UND and North Dakota State University football games showed, college sports are flat-out fun. They fill stadiums, excite crowds of thousands, draw priceless publicity to the institution and inspire alumni to hand over wads of hundred-dollar bills.

Why wouldn't a college want to take part? Offering intercollegiate sports clearly is in the institution's best interest. Which is why institutions from sea to shining sea, including Harvard, Yale and other best-in-the-world universities, field competitive sports teams.

Again, just look at Saturday, when UND and NDSU's football teams gave North Dakotans a pair of classy, hard-fought and long-to-be remembered games.

UND first. What a great game and victory Coach Bubba Schweigert and the UND football team delivered against South Dakota. And the fans were there to see it, having poured into the Alerus Center in the biggest crowd in seven years.

No doubt a lot of those customers were from South Dakota. After all, the 2009 attendance tally that Saturday's game came close to topping also was for a game against South Dakota.

And no doubt these numbers show the wisdom of UND's considering a shift to the Missouri Valley football conference, if an invite ever comes the school's way. The Big Sky Conference offers competitive games against the likes of Montana and Montana State. But Missouri Valley would offer compelling games, rivalry contests that would draw happy fans from both home and away. One look at Saturday's numbers shows why compelling wins out.

One more UND note: What a nice touch it was at the Potato Bowl Parade to include South Dakota's band, which marched down DeMers Avenue just after the UND marching band. The spectators watching the parade loved it, too.

If the South Dakota band's presence had anything to do with an invitation from Grand Forks, that same invite also should be extended to visiting teams' bands at other Potato Bowls to come.

Then there's NDSU, which upset the University of Iowa's football team in a breathtaking game at Iowa. Read those last two words one more time, understand the home-field and Football Bowl Subdivision advantage that Iowa had going into the game—and marvel anew at the NDSU team's accomplishment, the likes of which that team has delivered over and over again.

Is UND's team as good as NDSU's? The short answer is "no," but the longer and fuller answer is "not yet." UND football is very good and getting better, as Saturday's game at the Alerus Center showed. It's not yet great, which is the territory the Bison team occupies.

But it's on its way.

And throughout it all, North Dakotans in Grand Forks, Fargo and everywhere else are the winners. Which is why sports are going to be a part of the North Dakota higher-ed scene for a long, long time to come.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald