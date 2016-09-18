OUR OPINION: Why DAPL isn't Keystone 2

Probably not. In our view, the odds are that the pipeline eventually be completed. It won't be blocked completely, as the Keystone XL Pipeline was.

And in his interview on this page, Doug Burgum offers two big reasons why.

The first is the fact that Burgum takes the pipeline company's side. That makes it almost unanimous among North Dakota state leaders and would-be leaders.

As Burgum's opponent, Democratic-NPL Party candidate for governor Marvin Nelson, told the Herald last week, "It's really not fair to the company at this point to expect them to put the sands back in the bottle, so to speak."

So, if the protest has lost not only North Dakota's Republican leaders but also key Democrats, it's going to have a tough time winning its case.

The second reason is the one that both Burgum and Nelson highlight, which is that this isn't a case where the administration is faced with a rule and must decide. This is a case where the administration already decided—in favor of the pipeline.

The Army Corps "has approved most of the final permits necessary to construct the Dakota Access pipeline project," the Bismarck Tribune reported in July.

A Corps spokeswoman "said the agency approved 200 crossings of Waters of the U.S. and three Section 408 easements. ... Those three easements are for crossings of Lake Oahe, Lake Sakakawea and the Mississippi River."

It's the administration's apparent revoking of its own permit that raised Burgum and Nelson's ire. As Burgum asks on today's editorial page, how are companies supposed to make decisions, "if the federal government is going to change the rules after the game has been played?"

In our view, the administration will be reluctant to poison relations with industry by permanently blocking the pipeline. That's smart, considering that the pipeline company already has spent more than a billion dollars after taking the government at its word.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald