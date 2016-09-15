Masse's back yard as of Tuesday September, 13th seen from the driveway of Ron Pruett. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Here are a few ideas: The first is to get tough. The second is to get tender. Maybe with some combination of both, Grand Forks and other communities can get control of the complex problem of hoarding.

Get tough. Actually, "getting control"—full control—of hoarding probably is not possible. That's because Americans wouldn't tolerate the snooping and government strong-arming this would require.

So, think about gaining not full control, but better control. And part of the answer is to realize that authorities do have a "last resort" available, if all other options have failed: condemnation.

A few news stories get the point across:

▇ "SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 2013: When authorities last week slapped a 'condemned' notice on the home of a man known for hoarding, it was a rarity for Scottsdale.

"Scottsdale condemns only about two houses a year, said Steve Gallant, the city's building-inspection supervisor.

"'Getting someone out of a house has never been our goal. Our goal is to keep them in the home. But the home has to be safe.'

"Neighbors said the condemnation notice was more than a decade in the making."

▇ "ALLEN PARK, Mich., April 2014: The city was forced to condemn a house after a situation with a hoarder was discovered.

"City officials were notified of the problems after police and fire personnel were called to assist the resident. ... The house will have to be thoroughly cleaned before it can be lived in again.

"Cleaning the house is entirely up to the property owner, (an official) said. The only involvement the city will have is to check that it is back up to 'livable' conditions before anyone is allowed to move in again."

Get tender. Before a city brings down the condemnation hammer, it'll want to exhaust other avenues. Here's one way of doing that: Form a task force on hoarding to get experts, enforcers and psychologists on the same page.

Hoarding "can put immediate neighbors at risk, by creating perfect conditions for explosive house fires and infestations of vermin and disease," The New York Times has reported.

As a result, "more than 85 communities have established task forces, hoping to stave off catastrophes and help hoarders turn their lives around."

Here's a note from the web site of the task force in Portland, Maine:

"The Greater Portland Hoarding Task Force is a collaborative effort of numerous private and state agencies, government services, and community members concerned about the problem of hoarding in Maine. One of several such task forces nationwide, this group has been formed to improve the quality of life for those affected by hoarding through raising public awareness, increasing access to treatment, reducing the gaps in resources, educating service providers, and expanding the limited support options."

That's not a full solution to hoarding in Grand Forks. But it could be a useful and humane step.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald