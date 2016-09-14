When a shopping mall loses a store, the mall management puts the best face on things. That often comes in the form of a mural—an artwork painted on the wallboards covering the empty storefront.

But nobody's fooled. However striking the artwork, it comes down the morning after an interested retailer signs a new lease. Because the best and most optimal use of the space is not to display art. It's to house a business—which means the mural, as everyone knows, was a stopgap.

So, too, with Arbor Park in Grand Forks, in our view. It's great that smart planners and landscapers turned the vacant lot into a park. But that doesn't mean a park is the best use.

At this point in its history, downtown Grand Forks is not short of parks. It is short of occupancies—of buildings with vibrant life on every floor, from bustling retailers at the street level to working offices and rented-out apartments on top.

Arbor Park was a stopgap in the downtown's development. It turned out to be an especially attractive stopgap, but it's a stopgap nevertheless.

So, city officials are right to try to make "best use" of the space by turning it over to commercial use.

That's Point One.

Point Two is that in their eagerness to develop the lot, city leaders should be careful about giving it away.

Yes, the best use of the lot is for commercial and residential use. But as our hypothetical mall manager would agree, that's not only because of the increased shopping and pedestrian traffic the new business will bring.

It's also because the new business will be paying rent. This will help the mall manager pay for security, pay for the mall's upkeep and recoup his or her sunk costs.

The setup also represents a smart sharing of the risk of the new undertaking. The mall assumes some of that risk—and the retail establishment's owner does, too.

In this way, both parties can benefit from the arrangement, while both parties also share the risk.

We think Grand Forks residents would like to see that kind of an arrangement downtown. But the proposal approved Tuesday by a City Hall review committee "includes a request to purchase land from the city for $1 as well as property tax incentives," Herald staff writer Andrew Hazzard reported ("Arbor Park development moves ahead," Page A1, Sept. 14).

Does that arrangement include a reasonable sharing of risk? Maybe it does. In fact, we suspect we could be convinced that it does.

But City Council members also should ask the question and also, before they vote to approve the project, insist on being convinced. For although most Grand Forks residents likely would want to see development at Arbor Park, every resident surely would like to see City Hall actively guarding the taxpayers' interest. That means negotiators should drive a hard bargain and be willing to walk away, if the alternative is too lopsided of a deal.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald