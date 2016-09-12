OUR OPINION: Judge hammers anti-pipeline arguments

There are two parts to what happened on Friday to the Dakota Access Pipeline. And the Obama administration's political decision to block the pipeline was only the second part.

The first part was a federal judge's legal ruling in the pipeline's favor. Minutes after this ruling was issued, the administration disrespected and contravened it. Even so, the ruling is worth considering in full.

That's because the ruling destroys much of the case that the anti-pipeline activists had been making, and it does so in comprehensive detail.

That matters. You see, the administration may have changed the facts on the ground by blocking the pipeline. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg changed the facts of the argument.

So, while activists may claim that the Standing Rock tribe wasn't consulted about the pipeline and that the construction will harm historic cultural ground, their claims no longer should be believed. That's because Boasberg—an Obama appointee—weighed those claims for weeks in the light of the evidence. Then he pronounced them to be false.

Any reading of the 58-page ruling will agree with this conclusion. Boasberg took care that it should be so. He acknowledges the long and strained relationship between tribal governments and the United States: "The tragic history of the Great Sioux Nation's repeated dispossessions at the hands of a hungry and expanding early America is well known," he writes. "The threat that new injury will compound old necessarily compels great caution and respect from this Court in considering the Tribe's plea for intervention."

So, Boasberg takes care in laying out the details of the arguments. In particular, he documents and considers the letters, memos, records and testimonies that were submitted into evidence.

He concludes that the Army Corps is right, and the Standing Rock Tribe and its supporters are wrong.

First, he notes, the tribe contends that "the Corps failed to offer it a reasonable opportunity to participate" in the permitting process.

"The factual proceedings recited in exhaustive detail ... tell a different story," Boasberg concludes.

"The Corps has documented dozens of attempts to engage Standing Rock in consultations to identify historical resources at Lake Oahe and other PCN crossings. To the reader's relief, the Court need not repeat them here. Suffice it to say that the Tribe largely refused to engage in consultations."

Second, Boasberg notes that a) the pipeline company routinely changed its routing to skirt culturally significant sites, doing so 140 times in North Dakota alone; b) the Standing Rock Tribe was invited as early as 2014 to list its own sites, but for years did so only half-heartedly or not at all; and c) when a tribal official belatedly—meaning last month—walked a part of the land now at issue, the sites he identified had either been dug up by a previous pipeline's construction or were a significant distance from the new pipeline's route.

"For all of the above reasons, the Tribe has not carried its burden to demonstrate that the Court could prevent damage to important cultural resources by enjoining the Corps' Dakota Access Pipeline-related permitting," the judge concludes.

Notably, Standing Rock did not sue on the grounds that the pipeline poses an unacceptable risk to the tribe's water supply. Though we suspect that this claim also would fall short, given that the United States and its rivers are criss-crossed with more than 2.5 million miles of pipeline, and the Dakota Access Pipeline itself will cross rivers upstream of Sioux City (Iowa), St. Louis and Des Moines.

But to the extent that the other anti-pipeline arguments are offered, they deserve little credibility from now on. They've been entered into evidence. They've been considered by a federal judge. And they've been declared legally and factually wrong.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald