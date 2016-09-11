OUR OPINION: Destination: Summit and Missouri Valley

For low-hanging fruit, this particular apple still is pretty far out of reach. But that shouldn't stop the UND Intercollegiate Athletic Committee from scouting the apple when the committee meets this week, then figuring out how to bring a tall ladder to the scene.

That's because picking this apple—which involves changing conference affiliations, namely joining the Summit and Missouri Valley conferences and moving out of Big Sky—could solve a big share of the UND Athletics Department's' budget woes in one fell swoop.

The committee should keep studying the conference change and maybe even give it top priority. The reasons can be summed up in three words: Costs, revenues and wins.

Let's assume—a big assumption, alas—that the change has happened, and that UND now has joined Missouri Valley for football and Summit for other sports.

Costs would drop because teams wouldn't have to travel as far. Summit and Missouri Valley are Midwestern leagues; Big Sky, in contrast, is Western. And traveling to states such as South Dakota and Iowa is a lot cheaper than flying to Washington and California.

Revenues would rise because rivalries would be renewed. And rivalry games between UND and North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota, among other Summit/Missouri Valley foes, would draw hundreds or even thousands more fans to both the home and visitors' sections at UND games.

And wins would result because UND teams respond to big, happy and energetic crowds. Football Coach Bubba Schweigert confirms this in his interview on today's editorial page: "When I go to sleep at night, I go, 'Gosh, I hope that the Alerus Center is filled up for Potato Bowl.' ... That's what helps us the most. That would help our team more than anything in recruiting and home-field advantage and all that—to fill up that Alerus Center."

More than any other single action, renewing UND's historic and Midwestern rivalries by changing conference affiliations would help make Schweigert's dream come true.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald