OUR OPINION: Use police - not Guardsmen - at protest site

Gov. Jack Dalrymple made a smart two-part decision this week: First, he called out elements of the North Dakota National Guard.

Second and just as important, he did not "send them south," as the Guard commander described it in a press conference Thursday.

In other words, Dalrymple did not deploy the Guard to the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest south of Mandan, N.D.

Instead, the Guard personnel will help out the North Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies with off-site work, with the goal of freeing up more Highway Patrol and other police officers to work at the protest site.

That's vital. Because it's crucial that North Dakota approach the protest with a police response, not a military one.

The American public does not want to see American soldiers deployed against Americans—at least not until a situation spins out of control, which has not happened at the protest site.

All that's needed for a person to understand this is to think through a likely chain of events. Suppose the governor sends the Guard to the protest site, the soldiers deploy, construction resumes after a federal judge's pro-pipeline decision—and the protesters advance onto the site.

What are the soldiers going to do? Open fire? That's what happened at Kent State University in 1970—and once was enough. The shockingly disproportionate response to the campus protest remains troubling to this day.

When it comes to civil unrest, Americans want the National Guard to be deployed only in extremis—that is, in the face of arson, mass looting, armed-and-organized resistance and other large-scale threats to life and limb.

In all other instances—especially those involving crimes against property, such as the pipeline protesters' trespassing and civil disobedience—police officers should be the ones who respond.

Much more than the military, police have a range of responses they can turn to, ranging from verbally de-escalating situations to measured and incremental use of force to physical arrests.

Plus, the presence of police is less antagonistic than the presence of soldiers. The police presence says this is a law-enforcement situation involving law-enforcement resources. The soldiers' arrival says the government now is turning to military force.

The latter assertion of power will no doubt let the government regain control. But it's also likely to create martyrs and a worldwide public-relations nightmare in the process.

All of that being said, we urge the Highway Patrol, sheriff's departments and other law-enforcement units to use their newly freed-up resources to strongly enforce the law. If a federal judge says that construction is allowed to continue, then trespassers on the construction site should be arrested. Period.

Officers should deploy in strength to the construction site and stand ready to arrest people who break the law. For while Americans don't want lawbreakers to be killed, they also don't want the lawbreaking to be ignored. The proper response is a police response—and it's right for North Dakota to commit to enforcing the law.