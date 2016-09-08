Now that the Grand Forks City Council has started acting to help spur new home construction, some residents are going to be upset.

It's unfair that a few homeowners now may get better terms on their special assessments than we did, the residents will say. Or, it's unfair that if the city succeeds in getting more homes built, existing homes will stop appreciating in value as fast as they have been doing. That'll cost the owners of existing homes real money when they decide to sell.

Here's how the council should respond to those concerns:

Consider them. Weigh them. Evaluate them.

But don't worship them.

It's vital to consider how the interests of individuals will be affected by any government decision. But it's also vital to consider the long-term interests of the community—and to understand that at times, the community's gains will outweigh the losses that some individuals will endure.

This is not an argument for running roughshod over individuals' interests. It's an argument for carefully considered civic advancement over time.

Because the fact is, every government decision will create "winners" and "losers," from tax policies that take money out of people's pockets by force, to bridge- and highway- and dike-siting decisions that boost property values for some and erode it for others.

The interstate highway system is evidence of this. Just ask the people in the towns that it bypassed, versus the residents of the cities such as Fargo that it favored.

Closer to home, the Columbia Road Overpass was battled over for years precisely because many UND-area residents thought it would hurt their neighborhoods. And the Alerus Center came about because of a public vote. That means it was built over the objections of the "No" voters, many of whom resent paying taxes to support the center to this day.

Luckily, we Americans are blessed with a system that's designed specifically to balance competing interests. That's our government in a nutshell, from Congress and the White House right on down to Grand Forks City Hall.

In those places of governance, elected officials listen to the concerns of interested and aggrieved parties, then decide.

In Grand Forks, we sense the City Council leaning in the direction more aggressively favoring new-home construction. We support that initiative, even though the values of Herald staffers' own homes are sure to be affected if more new homes get built.

Clearly, if Grand Forks is going to be positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities, the city needs more—and more affordable—housing. Or at least, that's our view. And if Grand Forks City Council members agree, then they should act, deciding explicitly that the long-term benefits of sensible construction outweigh the short-term risks and costs.