Grand Forks city leaders deserve credit for thinking about a bike-sharing system. While some taxpayers will harumph about the idea, a key demographic for the project is young people, especially students and young professionals.

And young people are vitally important for an ambitious city to have on its side.

But those same city leaders must do their due diligence before giving the idea the go-ahead. That's because not all bike-sharing programs are created equal—and some of them fail.

Planners must learn from both the success stories and the failures as they tailor a project for Grand Forks. That's clearly the best way to craft a proposal, because it plans for success rather than merely assuming it.

As Seattle and a surprising number of other cities have learned, it's not enough to believe bike sharing will work. More than one city has been left with a network of stations, a fleet of bicycles—and too few riders to pay the bills.

"Bike-sharing programs are spreading across the U.S., with more than 21,000 shared bikes in at least 36 urban areas from Boston to Fort Worth, Texas, to Denver, up from just six programs in 2010," The Wall Street Journal reported in 2014.

But "more than half of the programs have stumbled, according to a tally by The Wall Street Journal. Several had to delay their launch because of technical snafus or trouble securing funding from government or the private sector.

"In several other places, supplier woes have thwarted plans to add bikes and stations needed to rev up rider revenue. ... 'The only macro trend is chaos,' says Ryan Rzepecki, chief executive of Social Bicycles Inc., of New York, which supplies bikes and other equipment to the 16-month-old program in Buffalo. 'The industry is kind of a mess.'"

Don't misunderstand. This editorial isn't meant to stop Grand Forks from developing a bike-share program. It's meant to stop the development of a failed program, which is what might happen if planners aren't careful.

For example: What would be the Grand Forks system's goals? If it's to let students and others bike between UND and downtown, that strikes us as a reasonable goal with good odds of success. Plus, it would require bike racks and bicycles only on campus and downtown, a modest scale that wouldn't scare away taxpayers.

Fargo's program has succeeded by following that very plan.

But encouraging bicycle commutes from all over town would require a whole lot of racks and a whole lot more bicycles, given that successful programs have racks within walking distance of where people live and work. That strikes us as less realistic and less likely to be looked on favorably by taxpayers.

Bike share programs can succeed—but they can fail, too. The call here is for proper planning, because the prep work will greatly boost the odds of a Grand Forks program's success.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald