Reform speech codes at UND

So we'll understand if he chooses not to focus on UND's speech codes until next year.

But once 2017 arrives, Kennedy should consider the issue. For by resolving to join the few universities in America that robustly protect free speech, Kennedy would elevate UND in the eyes of not only its peer institutions, but also the North Dakota public.

Those are major milestones on the path to Kennedy's stated goal: making UND the premier flagship university of the Northern Plains.

To understand the case for this change, look at a university 700 miles to UND's southeast: the University of Chicago. Chicago recently cemented its reputation as one of America's most intellectually rigorous universities. It did this by telling students they should expect to be challenged, not coddled, on campus:

"Our commitment to academic freedom means that we do not support so-called 'trigger warnings,' we do not cancel invited speakers because their topics might prove controversial, and we do not condone the creation of intellectual 'safe spaces' where individuals can retreat from ideas and perspectives at odds with their own," a Chicago dean wrote to incoming freshmen.

The letter went viral and drew extraordinary attention, much of it supporting the school's declaration.

Now, here's the thing: For Chicago, this is familiar terrain. The university has supported for years the cause of robust debate.

In January, for example, the university's Committee on Freedom of Expression issued a report that also was acclaimed for defending intellectual freedom:

"Although members of the university community are free to criticize and contest the views expressed on campus, and to criticize and contest speakers who are invited to express their views on campus, they may not obstruct or otherwise interfere with the freedom of others to express views they reject or even loathe."

Then Chicago went further, working with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education to reform speech codes on campus. As a result, the foundation awarded its highest, "Green Light" rating for free speech to the university.

That meant Chicago joined "an elite group of colleges and universities that maintain policies respecting student and faculty free expression rights and meeting First Amendment standards," FIRE announced.

UND, by the way, "has been given the speech code rating Yellow," FIRE reports.

"Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application."

If Kennedy is looking to make UND stand out, he should pursue a Green Light rating from FIRE. Doing so would put UND on the same stage as the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill—and the University of Chicago, proud company indeed.