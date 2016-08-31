OUR OPINION: How Grand Forks can help boost housing starts

Kudos to Grand Forks for advancing the local housing discussion to the point where a) the scope of the problem has been identified, and b) serious policy changes may be made.

Would such changes make a difference? Probably yes.

Would they make all the difference? Probably not. But they're still worth trying, because the need for new housing now is urgent, and every reasonable encouragement for homebuilders can help.

City leaders should follow through on their proposals, which include such things as deferring special-assessment payments and authorizing more flexible subdivision designs.

Then the city should track housing starts with care. The idea is to check whether the new policies work—or whether other, as-yet-unidentified barriers to home construction still remain.

"According to the (recent) report, the median home price in Grand Forks is $220,000, and the median household income is $50,600," a Herald story reported last week.

"That means the median home price is about 4.35 times the median annual household income, and the report states that the historical national average is 3.0 or below."

That's hard information, and the fact that the numbers now are widely known will make a huge difference in the Grand Forks housing debate.

For one thing, the figures confirm the widespread suspicion that the housing market in Grand Forks is out of whack.

For another, the data now will give Grand Forks a way of measuring whether the housing problem gets better—or worse.

The factors that hinder housing development in Grand Forks include special-assessment policies and excessive land-use regulations, developers say. City Council members should consider those as prime avenues for reform.

And they can have a clear conscience in doing so. As author and geographer Joel Kotkin has written, government action on housing in America has a long pedigree. After World War II, "the nation suffered a severe housing crisis as servicemen returned from the war," Kotkin wrote earlier this year.

"The solution combined governmental activism — through such things as the GI Bill and mortgage interest deductions — with less regulatory control over development. The result was a massive expansion of the country's housing stock, and a dramatic increase in the level of homeownership.

"As we saw in the late '40s, at least some government support for affordable housing is critical to expanding ownership," Kotkin concludes.

In Grand Forks, the initial approach should be to remove unnecessary regulatory barriers—such as minimum lot sizes—that are keeping homes from being developed.

As mentioned, this is an area that's ripe for reform. Grand Forks should go tackle it with the express intent of encouraging more homes to be built.

The city should do this because Grand Forks can grow, and residents know it. Let's start freeing up the potential for that growth by taking the useful and practical steps described above.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald