OUR OPINION: Find out what happened at Human Services

The audit findings of shockingly lax procedures in the child-care licensing and monitoring programs are a disgrace ("Audit finds 'significant errors,'" Page A1, Aug. 25). But here's something even more troubling: It would be one thing if the negligence was confined to one inspector, one team, one regional service center or the like. However, that's not what happened.

North Dakota has some 1,624 licensed providers, and the auditors looked at the licensing and operations of 58 of them, including at least one in each of the 53 counties in the state.

And "of the 58 licenses tested, all licenses applied to one or more areas of deficiency explained in the following recommendations," the audit states.

In other words, the deficiencies—which include such sobering findings as, "the Department of Human Services is not properly monitoring or suspending providers and notifying parents after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize the health and safety of children"—are systemic, apparently extending to all eight regional service centers and every corner of the state.

That's a whole lot of regulators backdating licenses (Finding 15-14), failing to suspend providers and notify parents (Finding 15-9) and not conducting surprise inspections as required (Finding 15-16), among other violations.

And remember, some of the child-care conditions that, as a result, went uncorrected are startling. For example, Human Services "is not ensuring providers comply with all health and safety requirements as defined by the North Dakota Administrative Code," and "providers were allowed to continue operating under Memorandum of Understanding agreements while the department was aware of activities including illegal drug use by the provider, restricted persons being present at the facility, inappropriate touching from adults, inappropriate sexual play between children, and other concerns of supervision and discipline," the audit states.

How could such failures have happened? Sure, the problem likely starts at the top. (Though it's interesting that while the Department of Human Services is a very big umbrella—one that encompasses aging services, developmental disabilities, the North Dakota State Hospital and aid for the poor, among other duties—the serious deficiencies uncovered by the audit are limited to the day-care regulatory responsibility.)

But that still means a great many executives, managers and staffers fell down on their jobs, because a state's child-care regulatory environment doesn't fall apart without many people sensing the trend and wondering if they should step in.

That's what Gov. Jack Dalrymple and the North Dakota Legislature now should figure out. What happened? Why did it happen? And why didn't more people speak out?

Four years ago, a massive scandal involving negligence and records-falsification engulfed Dickinson State University, when nearly 600 foreign students who'd earned degrees were found not to have completed the required coursework. Neither the university nor the state ever got a full accounting of what happened, one that documented events, called for accountability and named names. Let's not make the same mistake again.

-- Tom Dennis for the Herald