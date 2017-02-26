□ □ □

Q. Why did you run for mayor?

Gander: The simple answer is, I love my country, and I want to serve.

I don't have too many regrets in life, but I do regret never having served in the Armed Forces. I feel like others have done that, and yet I get to enjoy the freedom and the privilege that comes from their hard work.

I've shared that with military people through the years, and some of them have said, "You'll find another way to serve." And I listen to these folks and I take that to heart, and so here we are.

Also, I'm 55, and my sons are 21 and 23. That's kind of why I left the council maybe 10 years ago; they were just coming into their middle school and high school years, and my wife and I had a talk, and we agreed it's a good time for me to turn attention toward home.

Now, the opportunity comes for us to turn our attention to serving in this way.

Q. What are some of your initial thoughts and plans?

I love mnemonic devices. For example, "On old Olympus' towering tops, a Finn and German viewed some hops"—that's from optometry training. It's a way to remember the 12 cranial nerves.

Now, here's one that's more about the city: a focus on the Three T's—trust, teamwork and transparency.

Trust is certainly listening, and getting more public input is a big part of that.

Public input happens everywhere: it happens in restaurants, it happens all over the community.

But it should happen intentionally as part of the political process.

And as a dialogue—not a monologue. "Here's where we are. Here's where we'd like to go. First of all, are you OK with where we'd like to go? And if so, how do you think we get there?"

Think about it this way: When is public input troublesome? Well, it's troublesome when it never happens, and it's troublesome when it happens too late. You've crossed your t's and dotted your i's, you're ready to tie a project up with a string. Then suddenly, the room is full of people, angry.

And we say, "Wait a minute. Where were you six months ago?f" But really, we should be saying "Shame on us," because we need to do better at making people aware when something is happening.

In other words, we've got to get in front of these things.

Here's an example. We have a problem with access to Bygland Road, especially for people making left-hand turns onto that road between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. It may not sound big in the context of other issues in town; but if you're one of those people who have to make that turn, it's big.

We're thinking about spending maybe $1 million or $2 million on a roundabout. So, what do you residents think of that? I want to convene to hear from the whole community, so we can hear from not only the people who make the turn, but also those who say, "whoa, before you do that, how about this? Let's weigh it against the community's other priorities."

Q. Is the input something that you think wasn't so great in the past?

I don't know. In my experience, if government doesn't seek input, it's an oversight more so than any intent to mislead. We're all used to that: If you're the CEO of a company, you probably answer to your board, and you then you just take action. And a lot of us come from the private sector, and we talk to our trusted folks, and then we act.

Oops. In government, that means we forgot about everybody else, and it's their money that we're spending.

But to the extent that it doesn't happen in government, I really don't see any intent to cover or conceal. It's just that you have to be intentional about doing it, and at the right time in the life of a project—at the beginning, not the end.

Q. What other issues are on the horizon for East Grand Forks?

One of the biggest is to really be intentional about our budget. It's kind of boring, but it needs to be paid attention to.

I love Stephen Covey, and he has that saying, "Begin with the end in mind." The end is, "We're willing to raise taxes this much." We've come through a period, two years consecutively, of raising taxes more than anybody would have wanted to. Two years ago, the gross levy increase was close to 25 percent; a year ago, it was close to 20 percent. So, nearly a 45 percent gross levy increase over two years.

That's a big increase. It didn't show up to individuals to that extent, because we've had some community growth, some new properties coming onto the tax base. But the individual growth in their property tax still was around 12 percent and 10 percent. Which is just too much.

So, what do you do? You start with "This far and no farther," the maximum increase in the gross levy. And then the next thing you do is make the commitment of how much you're going to put into the reserves. The balance is now what we have to live on.

Just like you do at home. I'd love to go see Maui; the budget says, Fargo. (Laughter) You live within your means.

Q. So where should the city be with the gross levy increase?

For me, I would love to see it top out at 5 percent per individual. Five percent increase in the city's share of an individual's property taxes. That would be my absolute top, unless it's a true emergency.

Three percent a year would be great. And if it could be a little less, that would be great.

Q. What do the people say? Have you had public meetings about this?

No public meetings. Coffee meetings; lots of meetings at front doors. I didn't have an opponent, but I went to all corners of the community, knocking on doors. And without exception, each would say, "When is enough, enough?"

Q. So you went door to door even though you didn't have an opponent?

I felt people deserved that.

I still get razzed about not having an opponent, by the way. People say, "Hey, way to keep it positive!" After all, who am I going to argue with, myself? (Laughter)

Q. What did you hear when you went door to door?

There was a lot about trust, and a lot about taxation.

Q. Did you sense a distrust in town?

My dad passed away last year at the age of 91. When he was a younger guy, he'd been on the council for about 24 years. But he did say, "the longer you're on City Council, the longer you're in any elected office, the more the negatives pile up." And he's right; they just do. Even if you do everything right, and you have a high level of integrity and consistency.

Add to that some unique circumstances that were very unfortunate, with the Boardwalk Bar and Grill situation, for example. I would say the city in the last few years found itself in a compromised position.

SInce then, I've been extremely proud of the work that the council did to bring that to a conclusion. I honestly believed that the settlement that they got for the city in the last year was the best outcome available. And I would hope that both parties go forward successfully.

Q. Are there any lingering issues about the bar's license?

It's all done. And, I can say that the Boardwalk has also satisfied its other obligations to the city. It had some other notes that were still there, and it has now as of this past week, satisfied those obligations to the city.

And I take that as an indication that they want to make a positive statement about who they are and how they do things.

Q: What other elements have been putting a strain on the city budget?

In part, it was an artifact of 2008 and the whole economy.

Just put yourself back to that moment in 2008. Will the stock market ever recover? Will the housing market? Will the cities of Phoenix and Flagstaff, which were down to pennies on the dollar on so many mortgages, be barren wastelands? People actually entertained those possibilities.

Well, former Mayor Lynn Stauss had a way of challenging the City Council back in those days, year after year. He said anything over "X" as far as a tax increase, I will veto it. And he did.

He really believed that this is how we help our community get through those times.

Q: How is your relationship with the Chamber of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks?

We have a very good relationship. Right now, we're working on a first annual State of the City address, kind of like Grand Forks Mayor Mike Brown does. We have not done that before.

Chamber President Barry Wilfahrt came to me right after I was elected and asked if I wanted to do it. I said absolutely.

Q: When is it scheduled?

When Barry came to me in my first week as mayor, I said "absolutely, but before I talk about the State of the City, I should probably learn what is the state of the city." So we're talking mid-April. We haven't nailed a date yet.

Q: Are there other areas of cooperation between the two cities you'd like to see?

I look at the quality of life we enjoy in East Grand Forks, and it is so enhanced by the fact that Grand Forks is right there. I love it.

I love the connection we have with Thief River Falls and Crookston, too, but East Grand Forks has a decidedly different feel than other communities in northwest Minnesota because Grand Forks is right there. It's a better place to live because of that.

Now, what about a residential bridge on the south end of town—south of the Point Bridge somewhere? I would love to see that. That would demonstrate the cooperation between the two cities.

There is a feeling that it would benefit East Grand Forks more than Grand Forks, but I'm not convinced of that.

There's also a sense that before building a south-end neighborhood bridge, we should build a rural bypass bridge, likely at Merrifield Road. I love that idea because the last thing we want to do is start pushing heavy truck traffic through neighborhoods, such as on the eastern end of 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks.

That would be a huge disservice. That's the whole idea of doing Merrifield first.

Q: If the Grand Forks Arbor Park controversy was in East Grand Forks, what would you do? Are you the kind of mayor who would want to leave it as a park, or would you develop it for commercial use?

I would take a DNR approach. They will let you take out a wetland sometimes if you relocate the wetland.

I would support the effort to develop Arbor Park, and I also would support a good-faith effort to say, "We love public green spaces. So, where are we going to put a new green space that hopefully is within walking distance of the old?"