I have been a subscriber and contributor for more than 20 years, and I have never read any news that was clearly and patently fabricated.

The reason is that the paper hires professionals who are trained to access the best sources and to balance their news stories so that multiple opinions are represented. That way, the best representation of the truth is available to readers.

Now that we have elected a president who calls the press an "enemy of the American people," all dedicated journalists are feeling threatened and maligned, instead of cherished and respected as is their due.

If you had a friend or relative who was a serial liar, you would want to help him or her get therapy or perhaps religion. But when that compulsive liar is the president of the United States, God help America.

I was an imperfect journalist myself, especially early on. The last time I wrote fake news was for my college newspaper in the 1970s. I was a journalism major, but I think I slept through the lecture on ethics. As a student reporter, I sometimes quoted my friends as sources, rather than taking the trouble to access credible and informed ones.

One time, I published a wholly erroneous story attributed to a wildlife biology professor, whom I was told (by my roommate) lectured about poisoning all of the fish in Utah lakes and streams in order to replace them with rainbow trout. When my roommate saw the story in the newspaper, he was appalled that I had believed him.

I felt obligated to call the professor and apologize. He was disdainful but nonchalant. He said something to the effect that he didn't have enough respect for our student newspaper to care. That really hurt.

To atone, I worked for daily newspapers for six years without any inclination to invent facts.

This doesn't mean I didn't make errors. As a newsroom clerk at the Arkansas Democrat in Little Rock, I wrote all of the obituaries for the state on Saturdays. One morning in the newsroom, I got a telephone call and a young boy said, "My daddy he ain't dead, he's out mowing the lawn." The newspaper almost came to a stop because the staff was so concerned about the mistake.

It wasn't my fault; the funeral home director who'd called in the information had been pranked by the allegedly dead man's friends. I had to call and say I was sorry we had reported him dead. He said, "don't bother me, I'm trying to mow the lawn." He sounded annoyed like the professor I had misattributed.

In graduate school I took reporting, opinion writing and editing courses at the Missouri School of Journalism. We were held to a very high standard of professionalism. Missouri was the first journalism school in the world, founded in 1908 to help repair the image of the American press after the Yellow Press and muckraking eras. Fabricating news stories was not part of the curriculum.

This is a roundabout account of how I acquired the solid journalism ethics that were part of every newspaper I worked for and remain requisite at the Herald and other North Dakota newspapers. I hammered those same standards into the hundreds of journalism students I taught at UND at universities around the world.

Americans will need journalists with those standards to thwart the attempts by the Trump administration to denigrate the press to the administration's nefarious ends and attempts to impose tyranny. And we'll need readers to continue to seek the truth and engage in civil discourse so that our Republic survives this low point in the American political order.

Shafer is an emeritus professor of journalism at UND.