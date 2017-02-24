They are family caregivers.

By assisting with these many time-consuming chores, these caregivers help their loved ones stay in their own homes and communities—which is where those loved ones prefer to be—rather than moving into a costly nursing home.

Each year in North Dakota, family caregivers provide about 58 million hours of care—worth an estimated $860 million—to their parents, spouses, partners and other adult loved ones. Chances are you know one of them or are one yourself.

They provide this care while also keeping up with their own jobs, running their own households and trying to make ends meet. Sadly, however, this group is often underappreciated and undertrained.

More and more, family caregivers are being asked to perform medical or nursing tasks at home after a loved one is discharged from the hospital. Often they receive little or no training on how to do these necessary tasks and may not even be told when their loved one is about to be sent home.

AARP North Dakota is asking lawmakers to pass legislation that could reduce hospital readmissions by ensuring family caregivers know how to perform the follow-up tasks a patient will need at home.

Under the Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable Act or CARE Act (Senate Bill 2215), hospitals would ask each patient to designate a family caregiver, who would be notified if the patient is to be moved or discharged. In addition, hospital staff would show caregivers how to perform follow-up tasks, such as managing medications or dressing wounds.

More than 30 states already have such laws on the books. This issue is a top priority for AARP.

In December, AARP commissioned a telephone survey of 1,000 North Dakotans age 45 and older. We learned that 61 percent of family caregivers perform medical or nursing tasks for their loved ones—but nearly one-third of these family caregivers were not provided with any instruction or demonstration for those medical tasks.

That's why the CARE Act is so important.

After hearing from the state's family caregivers, North Dakota senators passed Senate Bill 2215 in early February. Now, members of the House can do the right thing, too.

We are asking North Dakotans to contact their representatives in the House and ask them to support Senate Bill 2215.

Other ways we can help family caregivers include improved workplace flexibility, respite care and home care services.

The bottom line is that we need to do more to assist caregivers in our state, and some of these basic supports are a good start.

Chaussee is advocacy director for AARP North Dakota.