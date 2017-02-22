The resulting anthology, "Picking the president," examines the Electoral College from a variety of disciplines, including political science, history, philosophy, communications and math.

As the book's editor, I did not opine on whether the Electoral College should be maintained or abolished. Instead, I aimed only to facilitate and expand the growing public interest in a topic fraught with momentous implications.

But here, I'd like to highlight one of the most elemental yet overlooked flaws of the system: The Electoral College does nothing to deter states from disenfranchising citizens.

Many commentators today assume that the delegates at the Constitutional Convention did not want a popular vote for president because they feared that the untutored masses would be unable to cast their ballots wisely. In truth, it wasn't anti-egalitarianism that foiled the popular vote proposal.

Rather, the measure was opposed by delegates from states where relatively few people could vote. In many instances, these low voter-eligibility rates were attributable to slavery. Vermont and Georgia had a comparable number of residents, for example, but the latter would have been disadvantaged by a popular vote system because 35 percent of its inhabitants were enslaved African Americans, who of course could not cast ballots.

Delegates who represented states with restrictive voting laws also objected to a popular vote system. States that inhibited voting with high property qualifications, lengthy residency requirements, racial exclusions and comparable tactics would have suffered if the president were picked by a popular vote.

For these reasons, the delegates at the Constitutional Convention searched for other options, eventually devising the Electoral College.

There are many undemocratic aspects to the Electoral College. As its opponents often note, the Electoral College obliterates the principle of "one person, one vote." A voter in Wyoming is 3.6 times more powerful than one in California.

But the point here is not that the Electoral College arbitrarily accords to some people (and takes from others) political power. Rather, it's that the Electoral College continues to safeguard the reason why the popular vote was rejected in the first place: the fact that some states block access to the voting booth.

This dynamic helps explain why the greatest attempt at reform — the 1969 Bayh-Celler Amendment — ended in failure. At the time, there was considerable bipartisan support for abolishing the Electoral College. As a result, the Bayh-Celler Amendment easily passed the House.

But in the Senate (itself a highly undemocratic institution), southern states took the lead in killing the bill. Why? Because they were still trying to prevent black people from voting, and they desperately wanted to keep a system that allowed them to count African Americans for purposes of representation in the Electoral College yet bar them from the ballot box.

The same principles are at work today. As states pass Voter ID laws that are designed, not to combat voter fraud—which is virtually non-existent—but to suppress turnout among certain groups, such as people of color and college students, they suffer no consequences in the Electoral College.

These states get the same number of electoral votes, no matter how many voters are turned away.

Under a popular vote system, the opposite dynamic would be at play. States would have an incentive to get out the vote. Those that created obstacles to voting by enacting Voter ID laws, restricting early voting and limiting the number of polling stations would place their residents at a disadvantage; those that embraced voter-friendly practices would place their residents at an advantage.

We're not talking about unregulated elections; these would be commonsense policies that would encourage rather than inhibit voting. By these means, a sparsely populated state such as North Dakota could enhance its residents' political clout in presidential elections.

And what if other states followed suit, and voter turnout rose across the nation? In that case, a robust democracy is the excellent price we'd pay for abolishing the Electoral College.

Burin is a professor of history at UND and the editor of "Picking the President: Understanding the Electoral College," a new book from UND Digital Press. The book can be downloaded at thedigitalpress.org or purchased at Amazon.com.